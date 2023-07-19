NPC TikToker & OnlyFans star PinkyDoll reveals staggering earnings

TikToker and OnlyFans star ‘PinkyDoll’ went viral for her live streams acting like an ‘NPC’ — and she’s making major bank off the trend that’s now exploding on social media.

Earlier this month, TikTok star and OnlyFans creator ‘PinkyDoll’ (real name Fedha Sinon) took social media by storm after a clip from one of her live streams was posted to Twitter.

In the clip, PinkyDoll could be seen repeating phrases like, “ice cream so good, yum yum,” and “yes, yes, yes,” all while using a flat iron to pop individual kernels of popcorn.

The bizarre moment took social media by storm and spawned a new trend of streamers acting like ‘NPCs,’ or ‘non-player characters’ from video games. Now, it’s one of the hottest fads on the internet… and PinkyDoll says she’s making some serious dough from it.

Viral ‘NPC’ TikToker PinkyDoll makes thousands per stream

In an interview with the New York Times, PinkyDoll claimed that she’s making quite a killing from her combined outlets of OnlyFans, Instagram, and her TikTok streams — a total of about “$7,000 per day,” to be exact.

The creator said that she makes around $2,000 and $3,000 per TikTok stream, which involves viewers giving her virtual stickers that cost real money to send.

Every time viewers send her a sticker, it triggers an action from PinkyDoll, who repeats a phrase like “ice cream so good,” when prompted with the corresponding sticker.

Instagram: pinkydollrealb PinkyDoll is making some major dough from her viral ‘NPC’ live streams.

“I was just being cute,” PinkDoll told the Times about her business venture. “I remember someone saying, ‘Oh my God, you look like an NPC.’ And then they start sending me, like, crazy money.”

PinkyDoll also admitted to getting inspiration from characters in GTA for her streams. “I was like, ‘I’m going to try to do it like them,” she claimed — although she also said she isn’t entirely “sure” what an NPC is.

PinkyDoll isn’t the only ‘NPC TikToker’ getting mad money from her streams; after her broadcast went viral, another creator claimed she’d raked in $700 during the first three hours of an ‘NPC’ stream.