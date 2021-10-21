xQc reveals he could quit Twitch streaming for good “tomorrow”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel revealed on the 100 Thieves CouRage and Nadeshot Show podcast that he could stop streaming at any time and completely out of the blue.

xQc has become of the biggest internet sensations of all time, amassing over 9.4M followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

The former Overwatch pro’s success has even made him a multi-millionaire, as the Twitch leaks revealed he made over $8M since 2019 and that doesn’t include sponsorships or off-site revenue.

However, despite his fame and fortune from streaming, xQc doesn’t think he will stream on Twitch forever and when he feels it’s time to call it quits, he’ll be done in an instant.

Advertisement

xQc reveals when he will stop streaming on Twitch for good

In an appearance on the CouRage and Nadeshot Show podcast, xQc was asked about when he might stop streaming for good and gave quite an interesting answer.

Read More: Dr Disrespect punches setup as Warzone aim assist rage hits new levels

“I think until I don’t enjoy it anymore. My chat kinda gets weirded out when I say this, and some people don’t believe me either, I always tell them, if I feel this isn’t it anymore, I’ll quit so fast,” he explained. “It could be tomorrow, it could be in ten years.”

(segment starts at 45:00)

According to xQc, if he doesn’t have the desire to go live and stream, then he knows it’s time to stop. Plus, Felix doesn’t believe this change will come over time, but rather, it would be completely spontaneous.

Advertisement

“If I don’t have the passion, how can I translate that passion to people? I don’t want to make them watch something that I don’t feel like doing,” xQc said in support of his audience. “It’s almost like I’m scamming people.”

What will xQc do after retiring from Twitch?

As for what the future holds project-wise, Lengyel said that he wants to bring something new to streaming such as acting or game shows.

“If I have time off, it will be so I can make a better product,” he added.

Read More: Valkyrae responds to backlash over new RFLCT skincare product

We do know that xQc has a studio-based show in the works, but not much is known about it so far. In any case, if Lengyel’s comments hold true, it’s possible we could wake up one day and he will announce he’s no longer a full-time streamer.

Advertisement

We’ll have to see what the future holds for the French Canadian, but it’s clear he has some big things in the works in and outside of streaming.