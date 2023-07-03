xQc responds to Rubius fight call out and denies dodging previous boxing offer

Streaming star xQc has responded to Rubius calling him out for a fight once again, claiming he didn’t get any messages from the Spaniard after his last call-out.

As influencer boxing has taken a pretty professional turn thanks to the likes of Jake Paul and KSI, Ibai and a host of Spanish streamers have tried to keep things to their roots.

Their La Velada del Año event – The Night of the Year – has grown massively over the last few years, with the most recent event, the third one, being held in Atletico Madrid’s 68,000-capacity stadium. They even broke the Twitch viewership record with around 3.4 million viewers too.

During that event, Rubius, once again, called out xQc for a fight. The popular Spanish streamer, who called the streaming star last year too, claimed he’d messaged xQc on Discord about making the fight happen. Though, xQc claimed he didn’t get anything.

xQc responds to Rubius fight call-out at La Velada del Año 3

The former Overwatch League star responded to Rubius’ call-out on July 2, saying he was up for making the fight happen, but he wasn’t too sure about the Discord messages.

“What Discord? I don’t think I ever had him on Discord,” xQc said after seeing Rubius’ call-out. “I’ve never spoke to him on Discord. Guys, there isn’t anything.” The streamer checked through his messages and seemed to come up empty again.

“I don’t want either of us to get too injured. I will accept a fight that is a little bit out of the norm, especially so we don’t get too much physical damage. But, I will fight him though!” xQc added, before saying he’d change it to a ‘normal’ fight.

Plenty of fans are doubtful that xQc and Rubius will go through with the fight, especially after they agreed to make it happen last year as well. That call-out even came with the caveat of no training, so all they had to commit to was being in Madrid for the event.

xQc did add that he has plenty of time to train these days, so maybe if he starts doing gym streams again, the tide might turn. We’ll just have to wait and see.