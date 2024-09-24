xQc demands “real repercussions” for Kick streamers who crashed TwitchCon

Streaming sensation Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel says Kick streamers who crashed TwitchCon should face “real repercussions” and believes the police should have been called.

TwitchCon 2024 has come and gone, and while the event had some big announcements in the form of new features coming to the platform, lots of drama unfolded during the weekend.

Multiple streamers were harassed, allegedly sexually assaulted, and even got into fistfights with Kick broadcasters. xQc, despite being a Kick streamer himself, also faced abuse when a “weirdo” streaming on Kick began following him.

After returning from the San Diego event, xQc discussed the controversy and doesn’t believe that Kick staff banning the troublemakers goes far enough to convey that their behavior won’t be tolerated.

“We need actual, sizable repercussions. A ban will never make something click,” he said. “If you’re at a point where you go to IRL events and you suck on people live on air… a ban isn’t going to fix that gap in mental or restraint. You need real repercussions.”

The streamer added that the police should have been called to intervene due to some of the crazy things that happened that weekend, such as a Kick streamer pushing someone towards a moving train.

“When people do actual f**king crimes and dumb sh*t like that, you get the police involved,” Lengyel continued. “That will get the message across. That will ‘ban’ anybody regardless of the platform or who the f**k they are. You don’t go up to somebody and suck on their [chest], you don’t f**king do that sh*t.”

xQc’s rant comes as the streamer remains undecided on whether or not he will return to Kick once his massive $100M contract expires, and it’s unclear if this recent turn of events will impact his decision.

In response to the TwitchCon brouhaha, Kick CEO Ed Craven said the platform is “continuously working on reviewing policy and doing better,” but claimed the actions of a few streamers don’t “reflect the broader platform.”