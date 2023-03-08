xQc responds to fans upset by him picking ExtraEmily as Love or Host winner

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel urged his viewers to “start having fun again” after some were annoyed by him choosing ExtraEmily as the winner of his Love or Host show.

The AustinShow’s Love or Host gameshow has been a staple of Twitch for a number of years now, going through a few different iterations and names along the way.

A number of top streams have taken part in The Bachelor-esque contest, and on March 5, it was xQc’s turn to get involved. The xQc episode was, naturally, a hit, with the former Overwatch League star choosing OTK streamer ExtraEmily as the eventual winner from the field of contestants.

Some of xQc’s fans were not pleased by the choice, given Emily’s links to OTK and how the organization has been caught up in controversy over the last few months with the investigations into Mizkif and sexual assault allegations against co-founder Rich Campbell. Though, xQc isn’t about the drama.

xQc responds to fans upset by him picking ExtraEmily in Love or Host

The French-Canadian addressed the situation during his March 7 stream, after he watched a clip of Trainwreck also weighing in on fans making it all about OTK.

“Guys, listen, man, the show is about content having some fun. When did people stop having fun? I don’t get it,” xQc said.

“People need to start having fun. Guys, please start having fun again, mothersuckers. I mean it’s so malding and sh*t, man, like just chill, just chill.”

Plenty of other fans have already called it a success regardless of the drama, with many praising Emily’s showing and hoping that the pair crossover on more content in the future.

The fact that Emily won wasn’t the only drama that the show produced, with Adept – xQc’s former partner – apparently banning Twitch streamer Zastela from her channel after she appeared on the show.