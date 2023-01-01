OTK investigation finds Mizkif not guilty of sexual assault cover-up

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Mizkif has been found not guilty of allegedly covering up sexual assault according to a recent update from OTK but he isn’t returning to the org’s board of directors just yet.

Back in September 2022 during a spat with Twitch star Trainwreck, it was alleged that Mizkif had helped cover up a sexual assault incident between streamers CrazySlick and Adrianah Lee.

Mizkif issued a statement days later as OTK placed him on leave from the organization pending a third-party investigation.

OTK has issued an update to the investigation, revealing that he has been found not guilty but will not be returning to his seat on the board of directors at this time.

Article continues after ad

The OTK team issued the long-awaited update in a tweet on December 31, 2022. In the message, they revealed the name of the law firm that they retained on September 20 and that it was granted free reign to gather all relevant facts and witnesses surrounding the situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“According to Jackson Walker’s investigation, investigations counsel did not find direct evidence that Mizkif attempted to minimize or cover up sexual assault as alleged,” it read.

However, due to Mizkifs “callous disregard towards the severity of sexual misconduct and racial prejudice in our space,” the Twitch streamer has been suspended from his duties on the board of directors.

Article continues after ad

They do note that his status as a member of OTK has been reinstated.

At the time of writing, Mizkif has remained quiet across nearly all of his platforms and has not made a comment regarding his reinstatement into the org.