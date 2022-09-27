xQc is hosting his own Nickelodeon-inspired show called ‘Juiced’

xQc will be hosting his own Nickelodeon-inspired show called ‘Juiced’ thanks to Ludwig’s creative agency ‘Offbrand,’ set to launch on September 30, 2022.

Tons of content creators have begun running their own special events throughout the last few years, with Ludwig and QTCinderella organizing a wide variety of high-quality events.

Ludwig has even gone as far as creating ‘Offbrand,‘ a creative agency with the goal of helping other creators organize their own events.

They revealed in the announcement that their first client is xQc, who will be hosting a Nickelodeon-inspired show ‘Juiced’ beginning September 30 almost a year after teasing that he was working on a studio-based show.

xQc to host ‘Juiced’ show beginning September 30

In the exclusive report from The Washington Post, Offbrand revealed that they have already developed their first series, Juiced, set to be hosted by Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Set to premiere on September 30, the six-part show will see duos go together in real-life physical and trivia competitions.

The show will even feature the losers being ‘Juiced’ by a green-slime substance, taking inspiration from iconic Nickelodeon shows from the 90s like Double Dare and Figure It Out.

Twitch: xQc xQc discusses his upcoming show ‘Juiced’

They’ve even created an enormous recreation of the Twitch star’s nose for the substance to pour out of.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s safe to assume that the show will air on xQc’s personal Twitch channel just as Ludwig’s Mogul Money and other various events have in the past.

