xQc finally gets driver’s license in bid for “new and improved” lifestyle

Twitch star xQc has seemingly finally gotten his driver’s license, opening up in a string of messages claiming he’s turning a corner for a “new and improved” lifestyle following a stressful few weeks of drama.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers — but being a top-tier broadcaster isn’t always sunshine and daisies.

Over the past several weeks, Lengyel has been dealing with drama on all sides, abruptly ending broadcasts and even dealing with police showing up at his home in sudden, sporadic streams and posts.

Most recently, xQc claimed that his baby photos and important documents were seemingly stolen. Although the person behind these incidents wasn’t named, fans are convinced they all involve his ex-partner, ‘Adept,’ who he split up with in a fiery argument last year.

xQc xQc is one of Twitch’s top streamers.

xQc is “rebirthed” and his finally getting driver’s license

Now, it looks like ‘The Juicer’ is wanting to start a new chapter in his life — starting with finally getting his driver’s license. Lengyel let fans know he was taking his test in a series of messages to his offline chat, as logged by the Twitter account ‘xQcChatMessages.’

“Gonna go to the DMV real early,” he wrote. “Time to get my license, little brother. I do push-ups everyday, walk, and bike. I’m getting my sh*t together. This is like a rebirth.”

It looks like he was successful in getting his license, as well, judging by one of his subsequent messages: “New car, license, new lifestyle. New me. Improved, happier and more juice. This inconsistent schedule made me realize I need a stronger mental. But body gotta be strong first.”

“Sometimes, you can’t wait for the sun rays to show up,” he added. “You gotta move around and try to find one. I think that’s the new motto.”

It looks like xQc is bent on making a positive change for his life amidst all the drama he’s had to deal with, and his license is one of the first of those big developments.

xQc has famously not had a driver’s license all this time, despite owning a $300k McLaren 720s Spider — a vehicle that was actually registered in Adept’s name, since he didn’t have a license at the time of purchasing the car.

This latest news follows speculation that xQc may have gotten engaged to possible new girlfriend Fran… although any confirmation on that rumor, brought about by cryptic social media posts, remains to be seen.