Ludwig reveals first guests on new Twitch game show “Mogul Money”

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahrgen is launching a new game show on Twitch called Mogul Money, and the first episode boasts an impressive line-up of guests. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ludwig has been a household name on Twitch for years. However, he cemented his place as one of the top dogs on the platform after finishing his lucrative and record-breaking 31-day subathon, although he vowed to never do it again.

Since then, he’s been looking for new and innovative ways to create content on his streams, including a small-scale Twitchcon parody event that featured guests like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, and Mizkif.

Now, he’s come up with something even better — a new Jeopardy-inspired game show called Mogul Money.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first episode, including how to watch it, when it airs, and which guests will be involved.

Who is playing in Ludwig’s Mogul Money game show?

Ludwig announced that the first guests would be Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, Johnathan ‘Jschlatt’ Schlatt, and William ‘WillNeff’ Neff.

Not only did he tag them in the post, but their portraits could clearly be seen throughout the teaser trailer.

Ludwig followed this up with a sneak peek of the stage and set-up, including his epic strut to the podium and the eagerly awaiting ‘placeholder’ guests.

It’s got a professional look and feel to it in everything from the snazzy introduction video and song to the props themselves. Naturally, none of the cords and other bits and pieces will be seen during the live event.

How to watch the first episode of Mogul Money

The first episode of Mogul Money will debut on June 29 at 2 PM PST. You can watch it on Ludwig’s Twitch channel.

It’s set to be an absolute treat for not only fans of the streamers involved but anyone wanting to get a breath of fresh air and enjoy some new content after the hot tub and ASMR metas took over the platform.