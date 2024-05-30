xQc loses his mind over McDonald’s sauce in furious Twitch freakout

Twitch streamer xQc was left fuming over his McDonald’s order and went into a furious rant over the chain’s sauce in a hilarious broadcast that left viewers reeling.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was not lovin’ it after getting his McDonald’s order, and interrupted his Twitch broadcast to call out the burger chain.

“I’m sick of this sh*t,” he roared as he crumpled up his order bag and threw it to the side. “Listen, this is a message to McDonald’s executives. If I order some chicken nuggets, the sauce is 90% of the taste. I care more about the sauce than the fu*king nuggets themselves.”

According to the French Canadian, he had ordered sweet and sour and honey, but instead was given tangy BBQ. Needless to say, this didn’t sit well with the streamer who flew into a rage.

“I don’t want tangy!” he screamed. “Holy sh*t. Everytime. I know for a fact if I order honey, they’re gonna give me honey mustard. So what I do is I order one honey packet, which never happens, and I order one sweet and sour. More than half the time, they say ‘f*ck all of this, here’s two tangy.’ I don’t like tangy!”

The streamer’s chat, however, seemed mixed on his criticisms, labeling him a “Karen” while others joked that he should sue the company.

“I don’t want tangy. I am so mad,” one of his chatters mocked.

If that wasn’t enough, Lengyel showed off his McChicken, claiming that the bun was hard as a rock and wouldn’t even bend.

“I’m pressing as hard as I can. Brother, this is a [hockey] puck,” he cried and proceeded to roll it across his room. “Holy sh*t, dude.”

This is hardly the first time the juicer has raged at McDonald’s over sauces. In 2023, he called up his local McDonald’s to specifically complain about getting honey mustard instead of honey.

While the chain explained they only had honey in the day time, xQc hung up and began to get into a fight with his Twitch chat who accused him of making a mountain out of a molehill.