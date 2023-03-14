xQc denies dodging Rubius fight and explains why it got canceled

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed how his proposed fight with Rubius at La Velada del Año 3 got shut down, even though both streamers wanted to make it happen.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of top content creators step inside the boxing ring looking to claim bragging rights by taking on someone they’ve been beefing with for a while.

Back in June 2022, xQc got called out by Spanish superstar Rubius for a fight, and while they don’t really have any scores to settle, it did create a lot of excitement for fans. The pair of them seemingly agreed to fight in 2023, with xQc putting in the condition that neither of them trains for it.

There had been hopes that it would take place at La Velada del Año 3, the massive annual event hosted by Ibai, but that isn’t happening. Firstly, xQc had a scheduling conflict for the announcement, and secondly, well, he just didn’t respond to Rubius’ Discord messages.

xQc reveals mistake that canceled Rubius fight at Ibai’s La Velada del Año 3

That’s right, had xQc kept a closer eye on his Discord DMs, fans could have seen him finally stepping into the boxing ring.

The former Overwatch star revealed that he sent Rubius a DM on Twitter at the end of February, asking if they were going to fight at Ibai’s event. The Spanish streaming giant responded that it was ultimately too late and they’d missed the deadline, all because xQc didn’t see his Discord messages.

“I was going for it, I just didn’t f*cking respond!” xQc said. “I didn’t know there was a deadline man. I didn’t p*ssy out, I had no idea. Dude, I did not know!”

In the brief exchange that xQc showed on screen, Rubius noted that he was open to fighting next year, but that xQc would have to keep an eye on his messages this time.

Fans can only hope that he is a little more alert to them next time, as a year-long wait for this fight could become a two-year-long wait.