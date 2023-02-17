Ibai confirms xQc vs Rubius boxing match not happening yet despite agreement

Twitch star Ibai Llanos has confirmed that a boxing match between xQc and Rubius will not happen despite the two agreeing last year.

In June 2022, Spanish Twitch star Ruben ‘El Rubius’ Gunderson challenged xQc to a boxing match during Ibai’s La Velada Del Ano II creator boxing event. In the simple call out, Rubius said: “X, I’m waiting for you…come.”

xQc was quick to lay out conditions for the match, stating that it must take place sometime in 2023.

According to recent comments from Twitch star Ibai Llanos, however, it appears the fight’s not happening during this year’s event.

Ibai confirms xQc vs Rubius boxing match isn’t happening

During Ibai’s stream on February 16, a viewer asked him about the possibility of a boxing match between El Rubius and xQc.

“There are many people who think that XQc is going to come to the event, that it will be a Rubius vs. xQc,” he said. “But on February 26, one day before the presentation, you will see him playing Elden Ring live from Canada. That’s when you’ll realize he’s not coming to the event.”

Ibai’s annual boxing event, La Velada Del Ano 3, is set to happen on February 27, 2023, and being that he’s the person that created the event — it’s safe to say his word can be taken seriously.

Not to mention, we’ve yet to hear anything further from either xQc or Rubius about the potential of a boxing match in the near future.

It’s not the say that it won’t ever happen, though, as we’re only two months into 2023. We’ll be sure to update you if they mention anything in the future.

