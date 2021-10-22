Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has made the shock call to backflip on his big Los Angeles move after weeks of hyping up the west coast switch, admitting that after his mysterious project, he’ll be moving away from the big city.

The star Twitch streamer has revealed he’s already considering returning to Texas sooner, rather than later, after a timely reminder that he “doesn’t like the big city.”

xQc has been drumming up hype for his big switch to Los Angeles over these last few weeks, before the French-Canadian finally took the plunge recently, first staying at Hasan’s controversial Hollywood mansion before finding his own place. His plan, the star said several times, is to “get out of his shell” more.

Those plans may be over almost immediately, however.

Lengyel has just started settling into LA life, but is already talking about leaving, claiming he’s moving back to Texas once he finishes several projects.

The Twitch star revealed he’ll be leaving Los Angeles early on in his Oct. 21 stream, explaining he’s already struggling with life in the big city ⁠— despite having plenty to do with other stars ⁠— and wants to leave.

“I’ll probably move back to Texas soon,” he admitted.

“I wanted to see what it was like [in Los Angeles],” he continued, before explaining he has several things, including a mysterious project, that he still needs to get finished before he can put the City of Angels in his rearview mirror again.

“That’s some stuff obviously I’m working on here, and being here is making it way easier. I’m not going to spoil it, but I’m working on a show, and that’s going to be dank, and it really helps that I’m here [for that]. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to move here for a bit.

“But I realize now that city life is just really trash. City life just sucks. I thought that I knew that from when I played in the Overwatch League, but it’s just not for me.”

xQc originally claimed a major factor in his LA move was that he wanted to “get out of [his] shell” and push himself into interesting situations in the city, but now that he’s actually living there he’s liking the idea a lot less.

“It’s just weird. I’m not really used to this,” he said.

“Like, everybody is so jittering,” the famously energetic Twitch star said of modern Los Angeles life. “Everyone’s so juiced up, and so wired in. It’s just really odd. It’s almost like I’m living in a fabrication. It feels so weird. The vibe is odd. When I’m walking around, living in the city, it feels like a different world.

The streamer didn’t put a date on his Texas return, but Dexerto understands it will be after he wraps work on his mysterious project, which will be unveiled soon.

xQc’s shock LA declaration isn’t actually the only bombshell he dropped on his Twitch audience this week either. While appearing on the 100 Thieves podcast last Tuesday, the star admitted he could quit streaming as early as “tomorrow.”

Now, he doesn’t exactly mean “tomorrow” as in October 22, but the enigmatic star was certainly clear that he may leave the platform at any time, without warning.

When I don’t enjoy it [streaming] anymore [I’ll just leave]. My chat kinda gets weirded out when I say this, and some people don’t believe me either, but if I feel this isn’t it anymore, I’ll quit so fast,” xQc told CouRage and Nadeshot. “It could be tomorrow, and it could be in ten years.

“If I don’t have the passion, how can I translate that to people? I don’t want to make them watch something I don’t feel like doing. It’d be like I’m scamming people.”