xQc accidentally leaks ChatGPT history about “signing with Kick”

Twitch icon Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel accidentally leaked his ChatGPT history where he appeared to ask the AI about moving to Kick.

Kick has emerged as a true rival to Amazon’s Twitch by offering a better payout for creators through a 95/5 subscription revenue split while also trying to sign some of the top talent in the streaming world.

Legends such as Dr Disrespect rumored to be signing to the platform and others such as Adin Ross and Trainwreck already streaming on the site. More are expected to be announced in the future too, including some “mega superstars.”

Now, according to xQc’s ChatGPT history, he could be one of the big names that Kick has signed after the streamer leaked his conversations with the AI live on Twitch.

xQc leaks ChatGPT history about moving to Kick

On May 10, xQc pulled up ChatGPT and exposed a conversation that was open where he asked the AI for suggestions about moving from Twitch to the rival platform.

“I am the world’s biggest Twitch streamer and I have signed with a new platform, Kick. What is the best way for me to announce my new contract to my viewers?” the French Canadian asked the AI.

After ChatGPT gave xQc some ideas, Lengyel allegedly further asked about gaming and how he would be gaming on Kick, noting that there was a lot of controversy when he gambled on Twitch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

xQc, however, has denied writing the prompts, claiming that he “wasn’t even at the computer” and that he was being pranked, because his account is shared.

“What the f**k? Okay, that’s just troll, dude,” he remarked. “I didn’t do this.”

Twitch/xQc xQc accidentally leaked his ChatGPT history on Twitch.

It’s not clear whether or not xQc will actually end up streaming on Kick, but it will certainly be a massive deal if he switches platforms. For now, however, there’s no proof that he has signed to the rival streaming site.

That said, with Kick hyping up some big names joining the service, we’ll have to wait and see if xQc makes the jump and leaves Twitch behind.