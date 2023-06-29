xQc stunned to see gambling ad on Twitch amid Kick drama

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left a bit baffled after seeing that Twitch was running ads for a Poker tournament amid drama over his move to Kick.

Twitch has clamped down on gambling streams in the last year or so, outright banning streamers from doing them if they use unregulated websites. This has included Stake, which is the backer of Kick – the new platform trying to rival Twitch.

Article continues after ad

Gambling has always been quite a touchy subject for streamers, especially those who have taken deals with online casinos and gambling sites. Many users don’t have an issue with it and will point to video games like CS:GO and FIFA having their own gambling features with unlockables as a similar thing.

With Kick managing to sign xQc to a blockbuster deal, the conversation around gambling has once again been reignited. The former Overwatch League star has been defending his decision to move as he doesn’t see too many issues with gambling – despite previously stopping due to massive losses.

Article continues after ad

xQc sees gambling ad on Twitch and can’t believe it

As of now, his deal is non-exclusive, which means he splits his time between Twitch and Kick. So, when he was alerted to the fact that Twitch was advertising a Poker event, he was a bit shocked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

xQc was alerted to the advert by a viewer and he was left speechless for a little moment. “This is an ad they have on right now?” he asked his fans before collecting his thoughts.

Article continues after ad

“Guys, I’m not going to s*it on Twitch overall because I don’t give a s*it about any of this,” he added. “My take remains the same, I just think maybe, perhaps it’s time to accept the fact that it is what it is.”

As noted, Twitch does allow gambling content when it comes from regulated bookmakers and casinos, so it’s not some massive change.

Article continues after ad

They’ve just stopped streamers from broadcasting games that come from unlicensed sites.