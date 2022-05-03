xQc’s dad checks in after Twitch star reveals gambling ‘addiction’: “You’re my little boy”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s father checked in on him during a wholesome phone call in the middle of a Twitch stream after reading xQc’s comments about being ‘addicted’ to gambling.

xQc was in the middle of a stream when he received an unexpected call from his father. “Dad, I’m on stream right now. What’s up?” he said. Little did he know, his father had a lot on his mind, and he let him have it.

“What do you mean what’s up?” said his father in a distressed tone. “Dexerto?” he added, referring to our article about xQc’s comments on his gambling losses and our coverage of Ludwig’s $1 million poker tournament.

xQc immediately knew what he was referring to and played it down. “Stop. Stop. Yeah, I lost some money yesterday. What about it?” he said. “I lose money sometimes. It happens.”

“You’re my little boy!” responded his father. Then, according to a rough translation, he said in French: “Are you okay? On a scale of one to a hundred, how are you feeling? Do I have to worry? Because your gambling losses made me worry!”

xQc’s father also revealed he was riding his bike when he first read the articles and was going to catch the first plane to LA. xQc was confused at that point and asked him why. He responded, saying: “Because I love you!”

xQc assured him everything was fine and insisted he knew what he was doing when he agreed to participate in the poker tournament.

“It’s a lot of money, but it was for fun,” he said. “I knew what I was getting into.”

He also urged his father to stop checking news written about him in the media and to ask him about things like this himself. His father agreed, told him he loved him once again, and the conversation ended.

It was a wholesome moment between father and son and a rare glimpse into the regular lives and interactions streamers have with their families when they’re not streaming. Only this time, it happened on camera.