xQc claims Hasan and Pokimane are “scared” that Kick will succeed

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has suggested that fellow streamers Hasan and Pokimane are both scared that Kick will succeed, which is why they have been critical of his deal.

Back on June 16, xQc set the internet ablaze when it was revealed that he’d be signing a non-exclusive deal with Kick worth up to $100 million.

Plenty of streamers congratulated the Twitch star on getting such a massive payday, but there have been others who’ve been critical, because of Kick associated with Stake – the crypto casino and gambling website.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane has been one of the vocal critics of Kick, saying she wouldn’t make the move for $10 million as it would “compromise” her “morals and ethics.

Hasan has also expressed his skepticism, suggesting that Kick would face heightened scrutiny from both creators and the media now that it was signing larger and larger talent.

xQc talked more about the backlash the two other streamers have expressed about the deal in his most recent stream.

Article continues after ad

xQc thinks Hasan and Pokimane are “scared” of Kick’s possible success

In a stream on June 22, 2023, xQc watch Hasan’s recent stream where he talked with MoistCr1TiKal about Felix’s deal with Kick.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hasan and Moist were discussing their thoughts on Kick offering streamer contracts. Moist has previously described Twitch as being a “sinking ship” after finding out about xQc’s contract with Kick, whereas Hasan was worried about Kick’s connection with Stake.

Reacting to the conversation live on his stream, xQc argued that Hasan, as well as Pokimane are both scared of Kick becoming a successful platform.

Article continues after ad

“The only reason they’re talking s**t is that they’ve just realized that ‘holy f**k, it might actually work’, and that scares them,” xQc said. “Because if this s**t fails and they pull the plug, all they will have is their morals and ethics in their hands, and f**king nothing else. And not a platform to brag about it anymore.

“Empty hands, morals, and that should be enough for you. Morals and ethics should be what you care about, right? Not what it comes with then? But it seems like these guys, they want to dip their f**king bread into the sauce, and they want to also eat it then. And there’s a chance they might not be able to do that then if that s**t f**ks up, and that scares them.

Article continues after ad

“They are afraid, and I’m not gonna say ‘oh, they’re just because they’re broke’, I’m not gonna do that. Actually, I will, yes. They are scared because they might become broke then.”

For more news and updates on xQc’s deal and what it means for the streaming industry, check out the top streamer reactions to his annoucement.