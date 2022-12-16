Woman goes viral after claiming dead husband’s spirit visited their baby in the night

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of what she believes is her deceased husband comforting their sleeping child.

As it’s gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, TikTok has found itself covering pretty much every niche on the internet. It’s filled with content from all corners of the web, and it doesn’t take long to find what you’re into.

The short-form video platform has a pretty big spiritual following as a result, with horoscopes, astrology, and psychics getting a lot of love on a daily basis. Though, the latter has resulted in some controversy in the past when trying to “channel” a content creator who had passed away.

In recent weeks, one TikToker – Whitney Allen – has gone super viral on the platform for her belief that the spirit of her deceased husband was comforting their child when they were asleep.

TikToker goes viral as dead husband ‘comforts’ child in sleep

The TikToker’s video, which was originally posted on December 9, has racked up over 8.5 million views since being live, with plenty of users being stunned by what they saw.

In a follow-up on December 14, Whitney explained her reasoning for why she believes it was her husband – who had passed away due to complications with an allergic reaction from a bee sting. “When I was 12 weeks pregnant, a preliminary ultrasound showed that the baby had a large cystic hygroma behind his neck,” the TikToker said, noting how the orb was shining in that area.

Lab results showed her child was fine, but it came just as her husband was struggling. “I believe that somehow Ryan traded his life for his son’s. Forever solidifying Ryan’s connection with his son as his guardian angel and protector.”

Plenty of users have been blown away by the video, and are on board with the TikToker’s belief. “Your son is divinely protected,” said one.

“He’s there with you and his boys. The baby looks aware too, his little foot taps. I wonder what he was feeling/seeing. He knows him,” added another. “I never know what to believe but this is just too beautiful to not believe,” commented another.