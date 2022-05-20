Will Creator Clash 2 feature MMA? iDubbbz teases next influencer event

YouTube star iDubbbz has all but confirmed that a second Creator Clash is in the works — and he’s not ruling out the possibility of making it an MMA event this time around.

On May 14, eighteen content creators gathered together at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida for a combat sports extravaganza that would change the landscape of influencer boxing in a huge way.

The event, called ‘Creator Clash,’ is the first of its kind in that it placed an express emphasis on charity, with all proceeds benefiting organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association of America and more.

That’s not all; Creator Clash also boasted a stacked fight card filled with unconventional matchups. Rather than hosting the next Bryce Hall or Jake Paul bout, organizer Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Washburn wanted to see surprising creators get in the ring and put it all on the line for a good cause.

The event was a smashing success. The influencer beatdown completely sold out all 10,000 seats in the Yuengling Center and sold over 100,000 PPV streams. The fan responses were nothing short of ecstatic, and they can’t wait for more.

iDubbbz is already taking names for the next Creator Clash card… but it might be a very different animal from its predecessor.

iDubbbz open to possibility of mixed martial arts Creator Clash

We got a chance to sit down with the YouTuber to discuss his future plans for Creator Clash and asked him if there’s a possibility we could see his next event switch out the boxing gloves for shin guards in an MMA-centric showdown.

iDubbbz says that he’s open to the possibility of a mixed martial arts competition… but the many intricacies of the sport might be a bit more than beginner influencers can chew.

“It’s not out of the question,” he answered. “I think what I’ve learned is there’s a lot of intricacies to learn in the sport of boxing. You could go so high in skill level, and MMA is just like another added layer of complexity.”

“I don’t know how feasible it is, because it’s all gonna be super amateurish. I don’t know how it would go in something like that. Who knows? It could go in that direction. It could go in even weirder directions. We’re trying to keep the options open.”

“It’s all a possibility right now. We haven’t for sure decided anything. We’re still trying to tabulate everything from this past event and see if it’s something worth doing. It’s one of those things where we hesitate to commit to it. We really just sort of wanted to do this thing one and done. The initial goal was to just fight RiceGum, get a fight out there, and be done with it.”

While it’s unclear what the next Creator Clash will hold, it’s certainly piqued the interest of just about every influencer in the space, with names like Ludwig, Mizkif, and Valkyrae expressing a desire to start boxing — and it’s all thanks to iDubbbz’s ambitious vision for an event unlike any other before it.