iDubbbz raises $162k for charity after $250k Creator Clash loss

YouTube star iDubbbz managed to raise $162,000 for charity in a 24-hour Twitch stream after revealing that Creator Clash had taken a $250k loss.

Creator Clash is one of the only influencer-boxing events of its kind, first kicking off in 2022 as a charity-focused combat sports showdown between some of the net’s top creators.

While the first Creator Clash raised over $1 million for charities like the American Heart Association and more, the event’s second iteration ran into some major hurdles.

In fact, iDubbbz claimed that Creator Clash 2 actually lost money — $250k, to be exact. He listed multiple reasons for this loss, citing piracy, increased production costs, and his decision not to release the VOD for free, as he did last year.

He apologized for the ordeal and publicly asked for ideas to help mitigate the loss… and came up with a possible solution just a short while later.

On July 4, iDubbbz started a 24-hour live stream on Twitch, with the goal of raising $250k for the charities involved in this year’s Creator Clash — which included Able Gamers, the Critical Role Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, and many others.

iDubbbz raises $162,000 for charity in spite of Creator Clash 2 loss

During the stream, he had some exciting incentives for viewers, should they reach certain donation goals: A few of those being shaving his mustache, doing the cinnamon challenge, and getting his makeup done.

At the 24-hour mark on July 5, his stream managed to raise $162,121.69 — and although it didn’t hit the $250k mark as anticipated, it still made a massive dent in the amount the charities had lost out on at this year’s event.

That’s not all; iDubbbz also claimed that he will be uploading the Creator Clash 2 broadcast in full on YouTube, alongside separate videos of the night’s individual fights.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if there will be a Creator Clash 3, with iDubbz claiming he “can’t even think” about putting on another event, given the circumstances — but we’ll keep you updated on the situation right here at Dexerto.