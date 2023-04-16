iDubbbz puts off boxing retirement following emotional speech from Alex Wassabi

Alex Wassabi emerged victorious in his bout against iDubbbz at Creator Clash 2 — but he was far from a sore winner, encouraging his opponent to put off his boxing retirement in a rousing speech.

Creator Clash 2 is officially in the books, an event that saw a slew of influencers face off in the boxing ring with the goal of raising money for a good cause.

Amidst the fist-flying action and viral callouts from victorious fighters were a few seriously emotional moments… not the least of which was Alex Wassabi’s rousing victory speech.

Wassabi took the win over iDubbbz by majority decision, marking his second boxing win and his opponent’s second boxing loss in as many fights.

iDubbbz is the founder of Creator Clash, and — according to Wassabi — was considering retiring from boxing after his second bout, following his first loss to Doctor Mike at last year’s event.

Alex Wassabi begs iDubbbz to take “one more fight” after Creator Clash win

However, Wassabi wasn’t willing to accept this outcome. During his post-fight interview with YouTuber Chills, Wassabi took control of the mic and pleaded with iDubbbz to put off his retirement for at least one more year.

In fact, he even reeled in the entire crowd for help encouraging his fellow creator, leading them in a chant: “One more fight, one more fight!”

It looks like this was enough to push iDubbbz to take at least one more bout, as the Creator Clash founder replied in a weary voice: “If you insist.”

The crowd went wild. It was an emotional moment for iDubbbz, who couldn’t help but let loose a few tears, clearly frustrated with his loss. “This sh*t is hard,” he admitted in his post-fight interview.

It’s clear that fans and fellow creators are rallying behind iDubbbz as they hope for another Creator Clash next year.

Last year, Creator Clash raised over $1 million for charities like the American Heart Association and more. It’s not clear what amount was raised this year… but fans will have to keep their ears pricked until iDubbbz reveals the price that’s going to a swath of good causes.