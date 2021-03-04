Why Olivia Rodrigo won't respond to "Skins" song by Sabrina Carpenter - Dexerto

Despite taking aim at Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song Drivers License, Sabrina Carpenter’s Skins hasn’t motivated the breakout TikTok star to follow up with another track of her own.

Rodrigo took the internet by storm to kickoff 2021.

Drivers License has been heard by tens of millions of fans around the globe as it became part of a major TikTok trend. It even reigned supreme atop the music industry for a brief period, and Rodrigo has attracted her fair share of backlash.

Carpenter, a fellow musician, has come into the spotlight of late with a popular song of her own. Released on February 2, “Skins” appears to be a direct response to the lyrics throughout Drivers License.

After a month of speculation from the TikTok fandom, Rodrigo has finally commented on the ‘clap back’ and revealed if a follow-up song is on the way.

“Would you ever do a response song to the response song?” Rodrigo was asked in an interview with Radio.com.

“I actually don’t know her at all,” she immediately replied.

“I think we’ve met once or twice in passing but I’ve never had a conversation with her. I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know.

Despite a song that was clearly aimed towards the latest TikTok sensation, it appears Carpenter’s track may have fallen on deaf ears. Rodrigo’s lyrics address a “blonde girl who always made [her] doubt.”

Carpenter responds to these lines directly in Skins. “Maybe you didn’t mean it, maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” she questioned in the 2021 single.

“You’ve been telling your side, so I’ll be telling mine,” the song continues, alleging that Drivers License failed to paint the full picture of a troubled relationship in question. “Some people will believe it and some will read in between the lines.”

Whatever the truth may be, it doesn’t appear as though Rodrigo has any intention of responding to the song anytime soon.