What is the viral tortilla hack on TikTok & how do you do it? - Dexerto

What is the viral tortilla hack on TikTok & how do you do it?

Published: 10/Jan/2021 17:29

by Georgina Smith
Tortilla unfolded and folded next to each other with the TikTok logo
TikTok: fitwaffle / nutrition_home

TikTok

TikTok has yet again made everyone’s lives easier by trending a handy tortilla trick that makes wraps a lot easier, and people have been coming up with various different creative plays on flavor. But what is this viral hack, and how do you do it?

TikTok has become the new home of viral content on the internet, with countless new trends in dance, music, comedy, and even cleaning being popularized on the app.

Back in October, a washing hack called ‘Laundry Stripping’ did the rounds on the app, with people showing off how much dirt they could get out of their clothes and other fabrics using the viral trick.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and fascinating videos.

‘FoodTok’, as it’s often dubbed, is the home of all things cooking, nutrition, and fast recipes that inspire TikTok users to flex their culinary skills.

Now, they’ve managed to make the simple lunch wrap even simpler with a new trick that has gone crazy viral on the app.

How to do the TikTok ‘wrap hack’

The tortilla hack, or the wrap hack as it’s otherwise known, makes folding all the ingredients evenly into the wrap much easier than normal.

@fitwaffle

Breakfast Wrap Hack! Who needs to try this? #wraphack #wrap #breakfast #tiktokfood #recipe #ukfood

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

Here’s how to do it yourself:

  1. Lay your soft tortilla wrap out on a cooking surface.
  2. Slice your wrap with one line from the outside into the center point.
  3. Fill each corner with whatever ingredients you want. Some may want a different thing in every corner, perhaps doubling up with sauces and seasoning, though others may want to keep their one simple.
  4. Fold a loose corner next to the cut you already made, and fold up onto the next corner. Repeat all the way around the wrap until you have what looks like one quarter.
  5. At this stage, some may choose to grill their wrap, but many eat it just as it is, enjoying the perfectly even spread of ingredients mess-free.

The hack is so easy that countless TikTok users are giving it a go, and creators like fitwaffle are even going crazy with some interesting and bizarre flavor combinations, like desert wraps, pizza wraps, and breakfast wraps.

@nutrition_home

I couldn’t resist #tortillatrend #tiktoktrend #trend #tiktokfood #healthyfood #healthyrecipes #tiktokdietitian #xyzbca

♬ Hit It – Yung Skrrt

@fitwaffle

Dessert Wrap Hack! Which section is your fav? #wrap #hack #wraphack #dessert #tiktokfood #ukfood #nutella

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

This viral meal-making hack has ended up making lunchtime just that bit easier for many TikTok users, and will no doubt have inspired plenty more viral food hacks to come.

Why did Dixie D’Amelio quit Twitter and is she coming back?

Published: 10/Jan/2021 11:15

by Connor Bennett
Dixie D'Amelio talks to the camera.
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio twitter

Dixie D’Amelio has decided to step away from Twitter, deleting her account and sticking to Instagram and TikTok. But, will she make a comeback in the future? Here’s what we know.

The rise of TikTok has seen the birth of quite a few new social media stars. However, there’s none bigger than the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie.

They combine for just shy of 155 million followers on TikTok, and they’ve become incredibly successful on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter too. 

However, Dixie recently took the step to delete her Twitter, leaving some fans quite confused about why she was doing it, while others have been asking her if she’ll be making a return at any point, or if the deletion is permanent. 

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio mental health
Hollister Co.
The D’Amelio sisters have taken over TikTok and social media.

Why has Dixie D’Amelio deleted Twitter?

The announcement that she was deleting Twitter caused quite a stir, given that she revealed why it was happening on January 8 – the same day in which President Trump had his personal account banned.

Many fans asked if Dixie was deleting her account because of this, but she quickly rubbished those claims, replying “like no, wtf” to one comment. As for the actual reason behind her deletion, Dixie posted about it on her Instagram story not much longer after.

“I’ve said it 100 f**king times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate,” she said, adding that her timing in doing so was “just awful.” She also followed that up with another post, asking: “Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?”

Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie took to Instagram to confirm the reason behind leaving Twitter.

Will Dixie D’Amelio come back to Twitter?

As for if Dixie will be returning at any point, that’s a question that only she can answer – but it seems like it won’t be a short break, and should last for a while. 

Many social media stars have quit Twitter before and returned shortly after, just because of how easy it is to communicate with fans. So, we could see Dixie do something similar, herself, later down the line.

Her sister, Charli, still has her Twitter account, along with 5.1 million followers – a number that is growing fast.

At the end of the day, though, it really is just a case of waiting and seeing how Dixie takes her next step – whether it’s to tease a return to Twitter or whether she decides to say she’s never coming back. 

If she makes any indication, either way, we’ll be sure to update this post with the latest.