What is the viral tortilla hack on TikTok & how do you do it? - Dexerto

TikTok has yet again made everyone’s lives easier by trending a handy tortilla trick that makes wraps a lot easier, and people have been coming up with various different creative plays on flavor. But what is this viral hack, and how do you do it?

TikTok has become the new home of viral content on the internet, with countless new trends in dance, music, comedy, and even cleaning being popularized on the app.

Back in October, a washing hack called ‘Laundry Stripping’ did the rounds on the app, with people showing off how much dirt they could get out of their clothes and other fabrics using the viral trick.

‘FoodTok’, as it’s often dubbed, is the home of all things cooking, nutrition, and fast recipes that inspire TikTok users to flex their culinary skills.

Now, they’ve managed to make the simple lunch wrap even simpler with a new trick that has gone crazy viral on the app.

How to do the TikTok ‘wrap hack’

The tortilla hack, or the wrap hack as it’s otherwise known, makes folding all the ingredients evenly into the wrap much easier than normal.

Here’s how to do it yourself:

Lay your soft tortilla wrap out on a cooking surface. Slice your wrap with one line from the outside into the center point. Fill each corner with whatever ingredients you want. Some may want a different thing in every corner, perhaps doubling up with sauces and seasoning, though others may want to keep their one simple. Fold a loose corner next to the cut you already made, and fold up onto the next corner. Repeat all the way around the wrap until you have what looks like one quarter. At this stage, some may choose to grill their wrap, but many eat it just as it is, enjoying the perfectly even spread of ingredients mess-free.

The hack is so easy that countless TikTok users are giving it a go, and creators like fitwaffle are even going crazy with some interesting and bizarre flavor combinations, like desert wraps, pizza wraps, and breakfast wraps.

This viral meal-making hack has ended up making lunchtime just that bit easier for many TikTok users, and will no doubt have inspired plenty more viral food hacks to come.