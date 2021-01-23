 Why isn't Sykkuno streaming? Fans told to stop pushing him for Rust streams - Dexerto
Why isn’t Sykkuno streaming? Fans told to stop pushing him for Rust streams

Published: 23/Jan/2021 11:21

by Connor Bennett
Sykkuno talking to the camera
Twitch: Sykkuno

Fans of Twitch and YouTube sensation Sykkuno have started calling on others to stop begging his fellow streamers to ask him to stream when he’s just chilling and playing games. 

In recent weeks and months, OfflineTV’s Sykkuno has skyrocketed in terms of popularity on Twitch – gaining over one and a half million followers as he closes in on three million overall.

His community has not just grown on Twitch, though, as his fans are incredibly active across social media, especially on Twitter. However, that popularity comes with pitfalls. 

Some fans have already been called out for overstepping the mark and making him uncomfortable with the gifts they’ve sent through his PO Box, and now other fans have been called out for begging other streamers to ask Sykkuno to stream. 

Sykkuno at his stream setup
Sykkuno, Twitch
Sykkuno has become known for streaming games like Minecraft and Among Us.

It came on January 22, where the 28-year-old was playing Rust but not actually streaming. That prompted some of his fans to donate to the streamers he was playing him, asking them to ask him to stream. 

“Can you like please not ask me to ask people to stream,” replied Aussie streamer Ash_on_lol. “It’s kind of weird, it’s pretty rude. Guys, if you see other streamers playing while they’re not streaming, it’s probably because they want to play and chill. 

“If they wanted to stream, they would, so please don’t pressure anybody into doing something they don’t want to, that’s wrong of you.”

Ultimately, the message started to make the rounds among Sykkuno fans on Twitter, with many of them backing Ash’s thoughts. 

“When will they stop and learn basic manners,” asked one fan. “I want Sykkuno to see this and ban that person who donated on his channel, this is getting out of hand,” said another. 

“I hate to admit that Sykkuno’s fan base can get so toxic sometimes, and that breaks my heart considering he’s the complete opposite of that as a person” commented another fan. “It’s so disappointing to see stuff like this, like let him do what he wants to do.”

While fans can police themselves, and Sykkuno’s community does it pretty well, there are some who will always complain and beg that they get what they want. 

Streamers, big and small, will always get pushy viewers, but ultimately, they choose when to stream and create content, nobody else. They’re not robots and need their own time, just like anyone else.

Twitch streamer banned after being denied partnership over age

Published: 23/Jan/2021 5:00 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 5:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch streamer AverageHarry banned
Twitch: AverageHarry

Twitch streamer AverageHarry has been permanently banned after his partnership application was denied, and they discovered he allegedly signed up while under the age of 13.

AverageHarry has been through a bit of a roller-coaster ride lately. It started back in October 2020 when a video of him getting mocked by strangers and crying on stream went viral.

Since then, his popularity skyrocketed, and he applied to become a Twitch partnered streamer. However, the application was denied in January 2021 after discovering he made the account when he was less than 13 years old, which didn’t align with his account details.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Twitch also said he could lose access to his account because of the restriction. Now, it appears they have doubled down on that claim and made it happen.

averageharry on twitch
Twitch: AverageHarry
AverageHarry went viral after some strangers laughed at him in public while he was streaming.

“I have just been permabanned on Twitch,” said AverageHarry. “For anyone wondering, this is why. He shared a previous tweet, which included a screenshot of the email he received when they denied his application.

“You’ve listed your age as 15, although this doesn’t appear to align with your account details,” said Twitch. “Please get in touch with Twitch support in order to see whether you can update your birthday to be accurate. Otherwise, you may need to make a new account with correct details.”

However, AverageHarry hasn’t given up yet. “I’ll have a video out tomorrow talking about it all,” he said. “I am allowed to make another account, but I have just lost nearly 90k followers.”

He might try and have the ban overturned, which could happen if enough people rally behind him. And it seems like they are, with many people sharing their support on social media. “He genuinely seemed like a good kid,” wrote one user. “Hope he makes a new account and stuff.”

“That Twitch account was made by his parents and given to him by his parents after he was 13 and provided proof for that,” wrote another. “But [he] still got his account removed. [I] hope the best for him.”

In the end, though, Twitch is treating it as a serious matter and won’t want to set a precedent. So, it will be interesting to see what happens and whether their decision is final.