Why is the ‘delivered’ sign blinking on Snapchat?

If you’re a frequent Snapchat user, you might have noticed a blinking ‘delivered’ sign after sending a message to someone. Here’s everything to know about it.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is known for its unique and ephemeral nature, allowing users to send temporary messages, photos, and videos to their friends.

Over the years, the app has rolled out some features that have left users baffled, such as the popular Snapchat emojis, My AI, and the mysterious yellow dot and green dot on Bitmojis.

Now, many Snapchatters have spotted a blinking or flashing ‘delivered’ sign on the platform after sending a direct message, and are wondering what it indicates.

Why is the ‘delivered’ sign flashing on Snapchat?

The flashing ‘delivered’ sign on Snapchat simply serves as a visual indicator that the sent content has successfully reached the recipient’s account. Other words like ‘received’, ‘opened’, and ‘new Snap’ also blink on the screen to indicate the completion of the action.

Back in October, users believed a rumor that the blinking effect means the recipient has the app open on their phone and are actively engaging with it. However, that’s not true.

The false info went viral when TikToker ashrhianna said in her video: “If you sent someone a Snapchat message and it’s flashing when it says ‘delivered,’ it means that they’re actively on the app using it.”

Her clip racked up over 2.6 million views, stirring a buzz in the comments section as viewers believed the statement. However, contrary to platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, Snapchat does not offer a standard indicator to reveal when someone is actively online.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

