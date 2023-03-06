Snapchat has introduced a new feature for Snapchat Plus subscribers called My AI — but what is it, and what does it do? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform around the world, which many people use to talk to their friends everyday.

The app has a variety of features, but paying Snapchat Plus subscribers have access to even more exclusive features.

In March, the platform introduced a new exclusive feature for Snapchat+ members called My AI, but what is it? Here’s everything to know.

What is My AI on Snapchat?

Snapchat describes My AI as an “experimental, friendly, chatbot” that’s “designed to be a personal sidekick to each Snapchatter who chats with it.”

Snapchat says that the feature, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, “can answer a burning trivial question, offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF’s birthday, help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest what to make for dinner. My AI is there to help and to connect you more deeply to the people and things you care about most.”

You are able to give your AI a name and tell it about your likes and dislikes.

Snapchat does however warn users not to rely on My AI’s advice, as in these early stages, it may give incorrect or biased answers.

How to remove My AI on Snapchat?

If you want to remove My AI from your chat feed, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Click on your profile, then the settings icon. Scroll to ‘Privacy controls’ and then select ‘Clear data.’ Go to ‘Clear conversations,’ and tap the ‘X’ next to My AI to remove it from your chat feed.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

