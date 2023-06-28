What is the green dot on Snapchat?

When opening the Snapchat app, you may have spotted a green dot in the top right corner of your camera screen. Here’s everything to know about what the green dot on Snapchat means.

Snapchat remains one of the easiest ways to communicate with your friends online, allowing you to send each other disposable photos, videos, and much more.

When using the app, you have likely seen a small green dot appear on the top right corner of your camera screen. This is a feature of the iOS and Android operating systems, and isn’t exclusive to Snapchat.

While the green dot beside your friends’ Bitmoji on Snapchat indicates that they are currently online, the green dot that appears on top of the screen means something else. Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the green dot on Snapchat mean?

The green dot is a privacy indicator, letting you know that the app is accessing your camera, or camera and microphone.

The feature is designed to provide users with immediate, visual feedback when their device’s camera or microphone is in use. While it’s not unique to Snapchat, it plays a prominent role in keeping users informed as it maintains transparency about the use of these functions.

If you swipe to the Chat or Stories screen, the green dot may still be visible, but it usually disappears after a few seconds when your phone detects that the camera is no longer in use. If you send a voice note to a friend, you might see an orange dot. This indicates that the app is using only the microphone.

Snapchat users can turn off the green and orange dots, by going into their phone settings and disabling camera and microphone permissions for the multimedia messaging app.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

