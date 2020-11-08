 Why has Emma Chamberlain deactivated Twitter? YouTuber responds to drama - Dexerto
Why has Emma Chamberlain deactivated Twitter? YouTuber responds to drama

Published: 8/Nov/2020 12:01

by Georgina Smith
Instagram: Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has addressed controversy that began after she deactivated her Twitter on the day US election results emerged, after rumors spread about her political affiliation. Chamberlain has now responded on Instagram.

19-year-old Emma Chamberlain is a hugely popular YouTuber with 9.6 million subscribers, who established herself on the site via her relatable content, and quirky editing style. She is without a doubt a social media sensation, and has been a huge part of popularizing certain editing techniques that are used by creators across the platform.

The YouTube star and coffee entrepreneur has previously revealed that she keeps tight-lipped on matters relating to her love life, and the same can be said for her decision to openly discuss drama.

However, Emma was forced to respond when a rumor that she deactivated her Twitter account because she’s a Republican got way out of hand.

Emma Chamberlain deactivates Twitter

Amid the chaos that followed election day, some fans noticed that Emma had seemingly deactivated her Twitter account, with tweets not loading on her account that previously had 3.9 million followers.

Some people found it odd that the deactivation happened the same day Joe Biden was projected to become president of the United States, and began sleuthing to find out Emma’ political affiliation.

Screenshots began to circulate of the voting database, showing someone named Emma Chamberlain, aged 19, living in West Hollywood, who is a registered Republican.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

[SWIPE] many people on twitter are saying this is why #emmachamberlain deactivated

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Despite the fact that her name is not particularly obscure, many people assumed that this must be the YouTube star’s voting record, and began speaking out on social media against her.

Emma responds to Twitter drama

After the chaos, Emma was forced to address the situation via Instagram. “I really don’t like to engage in any internet drama/ lies,” she began. “But today is a VERY big day. Today is a day to celebrate.”

Emma Chamberlain responds to Twitter deactivation drama, a block of text against the background of some clouds
She went on to say “I really don’t want to spend today defending made up facts about me. I hope we can all come together today, celebrate, and LOVE each other. The future is very bright. I love you all so much. Every single one of you.”

Many came to defend Emma on social media, and called out people who were using unreliable websites to make assumptions about political affiliation, and “jumping to conclusions.”

When things have calmed down it may be that Emma addresses the bizarre rumors further, but it seems for now she wants to avoid focusing on the drama.

Tony Lopez involved in car accident minutes after tweeting he was drunk

Published: 8/Nov/2020 2:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tony Lopez Drunk Car Crash
Tony Lopez

Tony Lopez

Tony Lopez has been involved in a car accident minutes after tweeting he was drunk, and interestingly enough, he pointed the finger at the other driver, who he claimed was also drunk.

Tony Lopez has been involved in a fair share of controversy in recent times. He’s been accused of texting and grooming underage girls, which he vaguely addressed.

There were even rumors floating around that he died in a fatal car crash, which ended up being fake news

However, if his latest series of tweets are anything to go by, it seems like he’s been involved in a car crash for real this time. To make matters worse, it happened minutes after he tweeted he was drunk.

“I’m drunk not even gonna lie,” he wrote. It followed a series of odd tweets and even an emote that more or less confirm his statement.

However, he tweeted again minutes later, claiming he had been involved in an accident and the other driver was to blame. He also heeded a warning, telling others to not drink and drive, despite seemingly doing it himself.

“A drunk driver crashed into me in vegas,” he said. “DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!”

Many fans and followers expressed their concern for his safety. However, others were quick to point out that he claimed he was drunk minutes earlier. This sparked a debate, with some bringing up his past misdemeanors.

Funnily enough, he posted another tweet an hour later and completely changed the topic. “What if I made music?” he said.

There has been no additional evidence on what actually happened, or who was to blame. Still, it’s not a good look, especially considering he bragged about being drunk minutes before it happened.

Either way, the incident has made Tony Lopez a talking point once again. In the end, no matter how people feel about him and his past accusations, many were relieved to know he was safe and unharmed.

In spite of all the controversy and drama, Tony Lopez still has a little under 23 million followers and a billion likes on TikTok.