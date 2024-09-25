TikToker struck dead by tractor-trailor while walking across busy highway

TikToker Demaris Martinez died after being struck by oncoming traffic on a busy highway in Paramus, New Jersey.

Content creator Demaris Martinez, 28, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 21. Martinez was walking across a busy highway when she was struck by two oncoming vehicles.

According to police, Martinez was on foot at 3:30 AM, walking to the southbound lanes on Route 17 in Bergen County, Paramus, New Jersey.

The social media influencer was struck twice in the middle lane. After being hit by a 42-year-old driver, she was hit again by a 65-year-old tractor-trailer driver.

According to Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti, authorities are looking for any information involving the death of Martinez.

“The investigation is ongoing, with detectives working to determine how Miss. Martinez arrived in Paramus, specifically in the area of Citibank, located at 700 State Highway 17 North,” Guidetti stated in an email.

Prior to her death, Martinez shared lifestyle content with her 15K TikTok followers and 3.5K YouTube subscribers.

Over the last several months, the influencer boasted more views than ever before from her videos. During a TikTok shared in June, she expressed how happy she was that she’d finished her semester at school with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’m living my dreams. I’m blessed. I have my favorite cars. I have my favorite houses,” she said.

She also had plans to open an attorney firm, stating that in doing so, her main priority was to “advocate for women.”

According to Martinez’s TikTok, she would describe herself as “funny, cute, and smart.” “I love traveling, writing, art, and shopping. I’m an advocate, student, mother, and content creator,” she said.

“Funny, cute, and smart are my favorite words to describe me. I’ve been content creating since 15 years old and love vlogging!”

The influencer also offered exclusive content between $5.39 – $9.99 per month.

Martinez isn’t the only content creator to have recently died. In August, YouTuber Luke Goodwin died after succumbing to his rare cancer diagnosis.

And in September, YouTuber and professional motorcyclist Luca Salvadori died in a crash that took place during the International Road Racing Championship.