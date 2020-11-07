 Who is Peachy Bella on TikTok? Mystery account freaking users out - Dexerto
Who is Peachy Bella on TikTok? Mystery account freaking users out

Published: 7/Nov/2020 17:56 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 18:09

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo on a phone next to girl from the Peachy Bella TikTok account
Unsplash / peachy.bellaaa

TikTok users have been spooked after an account by the name of Peachy Bella has been liking users’ every comment, on a scale so large that people have even started coming up with conspiracy theories surrounding the account.

TikTok has cemented itself as a staple of internet culture in recent years, and has produced countless viral stars by its short-form video content, and viral trends.

Though the TikTok user base certainly seems to be a curious one, as in the past several conspiracies have arisen about viral stars Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, claiming that their unprecedented rise to millions of followers within only a year means something bigger must be at play.

The D'Amelio familyThe D’Amelio family are examples of huge stars on TikTok who ended up being the subject of conspiracy theories themselves.

While the conspiracies are dismissed by the viral stars and passed off as a little fun by viewers, people were finding themselves freaked out when they became embroiled in an ongoing TikTok conspiracy about someone by the name of Peachy Bella.

Users report mass likes from Peachy Bella

Over the period of a few months, reports were popping up all over the internet of a mysterious account who managed to like people’s comments within seconds of them being posted, no matter what the video. Some users even found the account liked their unlisted videos.

“I can’t believe there’s a whole conspiracy on this Peachy Bella girl,” one user tweeted. “I thought I was the only one whose comments kept getting liked by her, this has been happening for months!”

The account goes by the name of peachy.bellaaa, and has a substantial following of over 500,000 followers, and over 600,000 likes. Her bio says she “posts and deletes” content, and currently only has two videos posted, the comments disabled on both.

The videos feature the same girl, though it is not clear whether she is actually the owner of the account.

In a video that received over 360,000 likes, TikToker itsacrello shared his theory on the mysterious mass liker, suggesting that whoever owns the account with the like-bot is either using a random girl to catfish people and get more money, or it’s a real person who wants more TikTok followers. The link in her bio appears to lead to various premium Snapchat accounts.

@itsacrelloThe Mystery of Peachy Bella😳 ##fyp @peachy.bellaaa♬ original sound – ACRELLO🕵🏽‍♂️

The comment section of itsacrello’s video was also filled with people claiming the same thing had happened to them, leaving everyone baffled at the sheer scale of the operation.

Peachy Bella themselves, whoever they are, has not yet addressed the situation, and it appears the issue will continue until they decide to give up, or TikTok bans the account for good.

Pokimane crushes stats for most popular female streamer on Twitch

Published: 7/Nov/2020 17:03

by Charlotte Colombo
pokimane top views
Twitch: Pokimane

Pokimane Twitch

Pokimane has reigned as the Queen of Twitch for a while now, but new stats released by Streams Charts have shown just how astronomical her popularity really is, with their stats for the month of October making her an easy winner in terms of hours watched by viewers.

Pokimane, real name Imane Anys, has over 6.2 million followers on the platform, with her popularity showing no signs of slowing down. In an admirable move, she recently worked with Streamlabs to implement a $5 donation cap for her channel.

In her November 2 announcement, she explained that given the support she has received over the last few years, she considers “anything more than that unnecessary”.

pokimane tweet
Twitter: pokimanelol
It looks like the month of November involves a lot of firsts for Pokimane, as she recently introduced a 5$ donation limit.

Most popular female Twitch streamers

Given the recent statistics released by Stream Charts, it is clear that Pokimane isn’t overstating her popularity by any means, as she emerged a clear winner in the ‘Most Watched Female Twitch Channels’ chart for the month of October.

The results showed that in 31 days alone, Pokimane had amassed an unbelievable 3,525,502 hours watched, putting her way ahead of second-place streamer itsHafu, who raked in 1,824,200 hours watched throughout the month.

However, when it came to airtime, Pokimane only ranked 5th on the list with 137.1 hours. The streamer who ranked first for airtime for the month of October was instead Amouranth, who streamed for an impressive 264.9 hours through the month.

Given that Pokimane only streamed for approximately half that amount of time, the fact she still managed to amass over 3.5 million views is testament to the popularity of her streams.

But, when it comes to YouTube, there is a new streamer in town. According to YouTube Gaming, Valkyrae – who is known for her 100 Thieves content – has become the fastest-growing streamer “in the world”, in part thanks to Among Us content.

valkyrae insta
Instagram: Valkyrae
With her formidable following on YouTube, Valkyrae – real name Rachell Hofstetter – may well topple Pokimane’s status as the most popular female streamer in the future.

Viewers have peaked at 66,000 during her livestreams, as Among Us becomes by far the most popular game on YouTube, constantly filling up the trending page.

Pokimane also made history on October 2o after joining forces with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an iconic moment for Twitch.

The US politician hosted a three and a half-hour game of ‘Among Us’ on the platform in order to encourage young people to vote. Viewership for the event peaked at 439,000.

Of all streamers, Hasan is currently leading the way at the start of November, thanks to his coverage of the US election.