Hype House's Larray's diss track becomes viral TikTok trend - Dexerto

TikToker Lawrence Merrit, who is more commonly known as Larray, has become very popular on the video-sharing platform after his latest track became the basis for a new viral TikTok trend.

Last month, Larray made shockwaves in the influencer community when he released his new single ‘Cancelled’. Debuting at 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song called out the likes of Bryce Hall, Shane Dawson and James Charles, referencing their various controversies and slip-ups in the past.

While the track has continued to grow in popularity – with the music video amassing over 38 million views on YouTube – it hasn’t come without a few controversies of its own.

Most recently, Larray was called out for “normalizing child grooming” after he mentioned the Tony Lopez scandal in his song with the line, “Tony Lopez caught a case.”

However, with what some might call a natural progression given his own career as part of the Hype House, Larray’s track has now formed part of one of the latest TikTok trends.

Users all over the platform are utilizing the line, “I thought a b*tch who lost the baddest b*tch said something,” in order to throw shade at their ex-partner.

The trend involves users showing a picture of their ex followed by a series of their own selfies – all in order to stick it to their former boyfriend or girlfriend for breaking up with them.

However, what started as a fairly straightforward TikTok trend soon, as always, descended into chaos, with people even applying it to anime characters, Oompas Loompas, and more.

Larray’s BFF Charli D’Amelio also got involved with the trend, as she jokingly used it to shade sister and fellow TikTok star Dixie for moving out and leaving her “lonely”.

However, When Larray returned to TikTok after a week away from the app, he didn’t seem very amused by everything that had been going on during his hiatus.

Taking to TikTok to share his frustrations (naturally), he shook his head in exasperation while sipping on an iced coffee with the now-infamous line from his song playing in the background.

He captioned the video: “I leave TikTok for one week and ya’ll make the messiest trend with my song? Motherf*****s couldn’t just make a dance?”

Sorry, Larray – the tea is just too good!