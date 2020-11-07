 Hype House's Larray's diss track becomes viral TikTok trend - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Hype House’s Larray’s diss track becomes viral TikTok trend

Published: 7/Nov/2020 22:55

by Charlotte Colombo
larray tiktok trend
Instagram: larray

Share

Larray TikTok

TikToker Lawrence Merrit, who is more commonly known as Larray, has become very popular on the video-sharing platform after his latest track became the basis for a new viral TikTok trend. 

Last month, Larray made shockwaves in the influencer community when he released his new single ‘Cancelled’. Debuting at 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song called out the likes of Bryce Hall, Shane Dawson and James Charles, referencing their various controversies and slip-ups in the past.

While the track has continued to grow in popularity – with the music video amassing over 38 million views on YouTube – it hasn’t come without a few controversies of its own.

Most recently, Larray was called out for “normalizing child grooming” after he mentioned the Tony Lopez scandal in his song with the line, “Tony Lopez caught a case.”

larray music video
YouTube: Larray
While Larray’s track has seen considerable success, it has also caused a lot of controversy.

However, with what some might call a natural progression given his own career as part of the Hype House, Larray’s track has now formed part of one of the latest TikTok trends.

Users all over the platform are utilizing the line, “I thought a b*tch who lost the baddest b*tch said something,” in order to throw shade at their ex-partner.

The trend involves users showing a picture of their ex followed by a series of their own selfies – all in order to stick it to their former boyfriend or girlfriend for breaking up with them.

@6ftanduppls

oh 😃 #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #ex

♬ original sound – hello???

However, what started as a fairly straightforward TikTok trend soon, as always, descended into chaos, with people even applying it to anime characters, Oompas Loompas, and more.

Larray’s BFF Charli D’Amelio also got involved with the trend, as she jokingly used it to shade sister and fellow TikTok star Dixie for moving out and leaving her “lonely”.

@charlidamelio

@dixiedamelio

♬ original sound – hello???

However, When Larray returned to TikTok after a week away from the app, he didn’t seem very amused by everything that had been going on during his hiatus.

Taking to TikTok to share his frustrations (naturally), he shook his head in exasperation while sipping on an iced coffee with the now-infamous line from his song playing in the background.

@larrayeeee

♬ original sound – hello???

He captioned the video: “I leave TikTok for one week and ya’ll make the messiest trend with my song? Motherf*****s couldn’t just make a dance?”

Sorry, Larray – the tea is just too good!

Entertainment

Noah Beck slammed for charging “insane” amount for TikTok duets

Published: 7/Nov/2020 19:08

by Charlotte Colombo
noah beck charges fans
YouTube: Noah Beck

Share

Noah Beck

Noah Beck has once again found himself under fire after TikTok users noticed that he was charging an eye-watering amount for duets with fans.

As a member of the infamous content collective Sway House, Noah Beck is one of the biggest names in the influencer world right now.

As well as having 18.6 million TikTok followers, he also has 6.2 million followers on Instagram which, coupled with the fact that he is dating TikTok starlet Dixie D’Amelio, definitely makes him a force to be reckoned with.

However, despite Beck’s burgeoning popularity, fans across social media are questioning his latest money-making choice – namely, the fact that he is charging fans $10,000 to duet with him on TikTok.

noah beck tiktok 10k
TikTok: Noah Beck
Fans were shocked to find that Beck was charging fans 10,000$ for TikTok duets with him,

One Twitter user, who appears to be a disappointed fan, said in a Tweet directed to Beck: “I am not criticizing you, but I think it is a bit unfair that you charge ten thousand dollars for a simple duet to all the people who supported you and believed in you.”

Another Twitter user made reference to Beck’s past controversies, asking: “Who’s paying 10k to make a TikTok with f*****g racist and harasser Noah Beck?”

Over on Instagram, fans were in disbelief in more ways than one. Multiple fans mocked him for “thinking he’s Harry Styles,” with one fan asking: “Who does he think he is?”

Even loyal fans of Beck were unhappy by the prices, with one Instagram user admitting: “I like him but not that much.” Other people pointed out how significant the sum was, with one user saying “that’s some college fees” while another hit out that 10,000$ “is more than my dad makes.”

Others users were incredulous at the idea paying that much for a TikTok in itself. In one Instagram comment that got over 23,000 likes, a user asked: “Who’s paying 10k for a TikTok?”

tiktokroom insta comment beck
Instagram: tiktokroom
In a comment that got a lot of support by fans, one TikTok user questioned whether anyone would be willing to pay that much for a TikTok duet.

This is the latest scandal in a fortnight of controversies for Beck. In late October, he came under fire while appearing on Griffin Johnson’s podcast ‘Sway Way,’ with fans slamming him for comments he made about ‘cancel culture’.

During the podcast, Beck said in reference to previous allegations of homophobia: “I’ve done some things in my past where they come off as controversial today, but they weren’t that deep.”