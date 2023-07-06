Who to follow on Instagram Threads? Biggest streamers and influencers on Twitter rival

Instagram’s Threads is a new application being compared to Twitter, thanks to their many similarities. There are already millions of people on the platform, plus many big names you might want to follow.

Threads have attracted countless influencers and celebrities after only a day or two of going live. Reportedly, there are already more than 30 million people who have joined Threads.

The app launched on July 6 and has debuted in 100 countries so far. Similar to Twitter, Threads allow users to write 500 characters, and post a 5-minute long video and links as well as pictures.

There is a long list of YouTubers, boxers, and streamers who have signed up on the platform. Here are a few who you can follow now on Threads:

KSI – @ksi

The YouTuber and boxer has already posted his first thread on the platform. He will act as comic relief to your timeline and even be a great source for upcoming boxing events.

His first post was about how he feels like he is betraying Twitter. KSI already has over 70,000 followers on the app.

MrBeast – @mrbeast

Instagram: MrBeast

The YouTuber and entrepreneur is one of the biggest influencers on YouTube and has the highest number of followers on the video-sharing platform.

MrBeast has already made his demand to Mark Zuckerberg in his very first post: He asked to be appointed as the CEO of Threads, and the post went viral instantly.

Dream – @dreamwastaken

The streamer will keep you entertained on the platform and has already begun posting. He has over 51,000 followers on Threads on day one.

Threads: dreamwastaken

One of his posts was a question that read, “There needs to be a cool verb for posting a thread otherwise society will fall.” He jokingly revealed that he had a dream about posting the most awesome thread.

Imane Anys – @pokimanelol

Twitch/Pokimane

Pokimane is the most followed female streamer on Twitch, and she too has joined the new app and shared a positive message as her first post.

The influencer urged users to keep the platform wholesome as long as they can and shared her excitement to be a part of something new.

Ludwig Ahgren – @ludwigahgren

The LA-based YouTuber made a different request to the people following him. He requested people to stop following him because he keeps getting notifications and doesn’t know how to stop it.

His post read, “Please stop following I have notifications on and I don’t know how to turn it off”.

Threads: ludwigahgren

Marques Brownlee – @mkbhd

The YouTuber is famous for his tech reviews as well as, his podcast, Waveform. The influencer’s videos are informative and will help you learn more about gadgets and tech.

Marques has garnered over 35,000 followers and his posts have kept them entertained. His first thread reads, “Chirp chirp (is that allowed here?)” He even posted a picture of threads and wrote, “Exclusive threads content.”

The influencer will be a good source for everything tech as well as to nudge you to smile.

Threads have become the new application that has managed to drag all the influencers and celebrities on the platform.

We’ll keep this article updated with as more streamers and gaming influencers join Twitter’s competitor.