What are the “Goodbye Meta AI” posts on Instagram? Viral security trend proven hoax

More than 600,000 people have fallen for a new trend of posting “Goodbye Meta AI” posts on their Instagram Stories which has been proven a hoax.

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram lately, chances are you’ve come across someone posting a “Goodbye Meta AI” letter in a post or on their Instagram Story.

It refers to Meta’s goal of helping train its own artificial intelligence by using public content from its users across Instagram and Facebook. This means that the bot is sifting through anyone’s posts whose accounts aren’t private and learning from it – this doesn’t include direct messages or anything in your inbox.

The only problem is that unless you inform Meta that you do not wish for AI to learn from your profile, it will do so – in other words, you have to opt out, although Meta has reassured users that it is ‘using people’s data responsibly’.

However, people, including A-list celebrities like James McAvoy and Tom Brady, have taken it to their advantage to make it into a viral trend with people reposting a letter saying they don’t allow Meta to use them to train their AI.

The letter reads: “Goodbye Meta Ai, Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on, failure to do so may result in legal consequences. As Meta is now a public entity, all members must post a similar statement.

“If you do not post at least once, it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information, or photos.”

Unfortunately, these letters won’t do anything to stop Meta and are not an effective way for Meta to collect objections, they told the BBC. However, there is a way for you to opt out.

How to prevent Meta from using your profile for Meta AI

If you’re certain that you do not want Meta to teach its AI bot by using your public statistics on either Instagram or Facebook, there’s a way to stop it. If you have an account on both platforms, you only need to opt out from one app, as the accounts are connected.

However, if you have multiple accounts under different emails, you’ll need to opt out with each email address.

How to opt out on Instagram

If you have an Instagram account that you don’t want Meta to use statistics from for its AI, just follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile Click on the three lines in the top right corner to go to settings Scroll down and tap ‘About’ Tap ‘Privacy Policy’, this will open up a new window on your phone, just let it load up. Now, you’ll be able to read all about the Meta AI experience. In the top bubble telling you about AI at Meta, tap on the ‘object’ word Scroll down and enter your email, you can also add a message as to why you want to object Tap ‘Submit’ and then ‘OK’.

How to opt out on Facebook

Open Facebook Tap on ‘Privacy’ In the top bubble telling you about AI at Meta, tap on the ‘object’ word Scroll down and enter your email, you can also add a message as to why you want to object Tap ‘Submit’ and then ‘OK’.

After doing this, you should get a confirmation from Meta, saying you’ve successfully opted out of participating in Meta’s AI training.

This is just the latest to come from Meta’s venture into AI after Instagram launched AI avatars that you can actually talk to.