“Not real plane woman” returns for Halloween costume contest after becoming viral meme

Tiffany Gomas, the viral “not real plane woman” who made headlines for her breakdown on an American Airlines flight has announced a Halloween content and the prizes are perfect.

Back in July, Gomas went ultra viral after she was filmed screaming about someone onboard a plane not being real, prompting plenty of memes about the incident, but the woman has since embraced her newfound fame.

With Halloween coming up, plenty of people will be needing a new outfit. Gomas was impressed by The New York Post’s Halloween costume of her and decided that it would be perfect for a contest.

In posts on her social media pages, Gomas revealed that she would be hosting a Halloween contest with first-class plane tickets on the line as prizes.

Tiffany Gomas announces “not real plane woman” Halloween costume contest

Gomas says that she wants to have some fun with the concept of dressing up as her for Halloween by seeing fans’ best rendition of NYP’s take on her look.

“Give us your best rendition of the infamous plane fit,” she instructed.

“I will choose three of my favorite lookalikes and then we’ll all choose a winner who will then receive two first-class tickets either on Delta, United or priority passes on Southwest,” she announced. “So, show me what you got.”

The viral woman added that those who dress up should post their costumes with the hashtag #TMFINR and that the winner will be revealed on November 4.

Luckily, the costume isn’t that hard to design. All you’ll need is a gray halter top, ripped jeans, and a bag. However, you may want to consider getting a wig if your current hairstyle doesn’t quite match hers.

For more viral entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.