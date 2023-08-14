New footage of woman from “not real” plane video shows her clash with airport staff

Fresh footage of Tiffany Gomas – the woman from the super-viral “not real” plane video – has surfaced as she argued with police and flight staff after she was removed from the plane.

Over the last few weeks, the internet has been obsessed with the video of a plane passenger – who we now know as Tiffany Gomas – freaking out about her flight from Dallas Forth Worth to Orlando.

Gomas stormed out of her seat and claimed that the person she was sitting next to was “not real” and that the plane was in danger as a result. The incident has spawned all sorts of memes and the Dallas native had been pretty silent on it.

She broke that silence by speaking to the Daily Mail on August 10, explaining how her life had “blown up” and become “frightening” since the video. Now, fresh footage has surfaced of the marketing executive arguing with police and airport staff after she was removed from the plane, further claiming that everyone on board was in danger.

That’s right, new bodycam footage of the moments after Gomas was removed from the plane have appeared online, showing her arguing with officials about the safety of the plane.

“I don’t care if I ever fly with y’all ever again, I want to know what happens to this flight right her,” Gomas can be heard saying as she looks on from the boarding area.

“Do not let that flight leave, I’m being dead serious,” she said, urging staff to keep the plane grounded.

In another clip, Gomas was being escorted out of the terminal by police, asking if the escort was really necessary.

That was when she told police and other passengers that the flight would “blow up.” She was ultimately led outside and continued arguing with police over her removal.

Gomas has issued an emotional apology for her behavior on the plane and in the airport, calling it her “very worst moment.”

The plane ultimately landed safely in Orlando, albeit delayed because of her outburst on the plane. The person she claimed was “not real” has yet to be named.