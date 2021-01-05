Logo
Fitness

Joe Rogan explains why he takes testosterone supplements

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:31

by Calum Patterson
Joe Rogan speaking on his podcast
Spotify: Joe Rogan

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s diet and lifestyle is often the subject of scrutiny from his millions of fans, as his JRE podcast regularly puts a focus on personal wellbeing. He has now explained why he supplements testosterone, citing the myriad health benefits it apparently gives.

The podcaster and UFC commentator has been very open about his personal health journey, documenting his meat-only diet, which he is now back on – despite the side-effects he reported in 2020.

He’s now also delved into another unique aspect of his diet, which includes supplements for testosterone. Speaking with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe in his Spotify podcast, Rogan cited age as one of the primary reasons.

Joe Rogan in podcast studio
Joe Rogan, YouTube
Joe Rogan is back on his Carnivore diet in January 2021.

“As you get older, your body is going to produce less hormones. You can either accept that, which many people do,  you can be embarrassed about wanting to replenish your hormones, as many people are,” Rogan starts.

“[People] are embarrassed about admitting it, they’re embarrassed about discussing it, they want to dismiss the idea they would ever do it.”

His reasoning for taking these supplements is “really simple,” pointing to the fact that many “jacked doctors” he had spoken to recommended it.

“It’s really simple – I want my body to work better, I want it to perform better,” Rogan continued. “So I talked to doctors, and I like to talk to jacked doctors. The doctors that I know, that work in hormone replacement, they’re all like in their 60s, and they look like they’re in their 40s.”

Topic starts at 34:00

But, it’s not as straightforward as simply adding in supplements to your existing diet. Rogan explains that there are a number of important checks to be completed first.

“First, you go to a really good doctor, you get your bloodwork monitored, you find out what your hormone levels are right now. First thing they do is adjust your nutrition, they want to make sure you’re eating healthy food.”

In addition to diet, the amount of sleep you get is also crucial in the determination of hormone supplements. At 53 years old, Rogan’s lifestyle is perhaps testament to the success the supplementation of hormones is having.

He explains that he is still weight lifting regularly, and attends kickboxing classes. “When I was a kid, 53-year-olds were barely alive,” he concludes.

Joe’s podcast episodes are now exclusively available on Spotify, although he does upload small segments to his YouTube channel, where he still boasts over 10 million subscribers. His move to Spotify is still drawing the ire of some regular listeners though, who are letting him know all about it.

Rust

When is OfflineTV’s Rust server coming back? Server goes down to add new features

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:18

by David Purcell
Rust streamers
Valkyrae / Myth

Share

OfflineTV

OfflineTV’s Rust server has taken over Twitch in recent times, with some of the platform’s biggest streamers coming together to play, and viewers shouldn’t be worried to see it shut down. It’s coming back soon with some updates. 

Those who tune into the OTV server’s action regularly will know the likes of xQc, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Myth and more have been mainstays.

The action players have been enjoying is about to be shaken up, however, as a new server update is being rolled out. For those wondering how it’s going to look when the dust has settled, we’ve brought together all of the confirmed details for you in once place.

Facepunch Studios
The new OTV Rust server is coming soon.

OfflineTV Rust server return date/time

As confirmed by BaboAbe on Twitter, the original server will be shut down from January 5, and it will be relaunched on Thursday, January 7.

The new server is scheduled to go live at 5pm PST / 12pm AET / 1am GMT / 8pm ET.

The Twitch streamer confirmed that more details will be revealed on his stream, including rules, general information on the servers, and more, in due course.

What’s changing?

Those who have been watching along and like what they’re seeing may be disappointed to know things won’t be the same on January 7, when it returns.

Twitch star Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek confirmed that the OfflineTV crew and Facepunch devs are hoping it will take things to the next level with some new features, so we’ll have to wait and see.

While PVP and RP will still be major points, the server splits means that you might not see some of the same battles. If one becomes more competitive based,  this will likely be the destination for xQc, Myth, Dafran, and others who have been playing this way.

Shroud Rust OfflineTV
xQc / Myth
xQc has cemented his place as one of the main antagonists on the OfflineTV Rust server.

On the other hand, another server could be for the general roleplaying experience. Previously, streamers who wanted to play separate styles were actually together in the same server.

Abe has also confirmed: “We’re not going to have as many people this time around and mainly focus on RP with some incentivized PvP. Rules will be enforced better and there are a lot more custom elements to protect everyone and their experience!”

The changes to the server might not be favored by some viewers, as the original was uber-popular, but only time will tell if it’s an improvement.