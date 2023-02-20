Love Island USA is a hugely popular spin-off in the reality dating franchise, but where were each of the four seasons filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Reality dating show Love Island first began in the UK, and the show is so popular that it has spawned a whole franchise of different versions around the world, including Love Island USA.

The first series aired in 2019, and it has since gone on to air three more series, totaling four seasons of the show.

If you were wondering where any of the seasons were filmed, we have everything you need to know.

Where was Love Island USA filmed?

Each season of Love Island USA has been filmed in a different location. The first series was filmed in Fiji at the Villa Takali.

The second season was set in Las Vegas, Nevada, at casino hotel The Cromwell.

The third season was filmed in Nīnole, Hawaii at the Grand Naniloa Hotel.

Season 4 of Love Island USA was filmed in Santa Barbara, California at the Dos Pueblos Ranch.

Love Island USA has had a fifth season confirmed, which is set to air in 2023, however, it is not yet known where the series will be filmed.

If you want your Love Island fix, we have everything you need to know about the latest season of Love Island UK:

