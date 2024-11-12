Gladiator 2 filming locations: Why Ridley didn’t shoot in Rome

Turns out, it’s easier than first thought to time travel. Ridley Scott is taking us back to ancient Rome – here’s how he did it through the Gladiator 2 filming locations.

Insert Michael Scott’s “Okay people, it’s happening” meme here! The sequel of the year is mere days away from being ours. If you can’t quite remember, the original movie ended with almost everyone dying… so that’s why Russell Crowe isn’t coming back.

Nonetheless, continuity remains Scott’s superpower, even if he’s decided against historical accuracy. We see more Romans come to life, with existing characters like Lucilla and Senator Gracchus continuing the movie’s legacy.

But what about where the sequel was filmed? Here’s a full breakdown of Gladiator 2 filming locations, including where you might have seen them before.

Malta is the new Rome for Gladiator 2 filming locations

Key filming for the sequel took place in Malta, essentially reconstructing ancient Rome from the ground up. Its accuracy is debatable, as you can see from the image I’ve chosen to use here.

Paramount Pictures

If you’ve ever watched a new movie or TV show that’s got even a hint of history about it, chances are it will have been filmed in Malta. Its melting pot of cultures means it looks both ancient and ambiguous, and can be dressed up as anywhere.

This is exactly what Ridley & Co. did for Gladiator 2, transforming their surroundings by building their own versions of iconic landmarks like the Colosseum. Just as well, otherwise Rome’s tourist board might have had a word.

If you’ve been to Malta before, you might recognize Fort Ricasoli as a main focal point. It was completely transformed for filming, with additional CGI used on top. Scott has used the 17th-century building once before – you’ll see it as the port of Toulon in Napoleon. Sadly, you can’t enter if you try to visit.

The area’s dramatic coastline and rugged architecture make a fitting double-up for the real thing. Let’s not forget, 2024 Rome doesn’t exactly look like it did during the Empire.

Morocco and the UK had reshoots

Morocco and the UK were used as secondary locations, including for reshoots that took place in early 2024.

Paramount Pictures

Similarly to Malta, the bigger external sets seen in Gladiator 2 were also constructed in Morocco. The city of Ouarzazate was heavily used – and if that’s a name you’ve heard before, it’s because Scott is one of many directors who favors the desert location (think Martin Scorcese, David Lean).

Lucius’ journey from Numidia to being captured by slave traders is heavily influenced by the village of Aït Benhaddou, which is recognized by UNESCO.

Most of the footage you’ll see in the film’s main trailer was shot in Morocco.

Meanwhile, back in good old Blighty, a number of locations were spotted hosting the Gladiator 2 cast. Mescal and a number of other soldiers were seen in Devil’s Dyke Road, Hove, filming in the countryside.

Think of those scenes in the first Gladiator where Maximus was regaling times with his family in their beautiful home, and it’s likely that’s what we’ll be seeing here.

It’s also thought that these were for reshoots and pick-up shots.

Rome wasn’t used due to filming clashes

The answer to this one is easy – Gladiator 2 wasn’t filmed in Rome because another TV show was shooting there at the same time.

Director Roland Emmerich and writer Robert Rodat were filming Those About to Die – the Peacock series starring Anthony Hopkins – in the same window of time.

It was these two who let slip why Rome couldn’t be used for Scott’s project, with Emmerich explaining via ScreenRant, “Well, luckily that’s coming later. I’m really in awe how he could continue that story – [Maximus] was dead!”

Rodat added, “It’s not a competition, but there are limited assets in Rome and it’s my understanding that he was disappointed that he wasn’t able to shoot there. For that, I apologize!”

Scott hasn’t publicly commented on whether this was the case.

Where was the original filmed?

Could you have guessed? Ouarzazate, Morocco; Bourne Wood, Surrey, England; and Fort Ricasoli, Malta.

Universal Pictures

The fact the three same locations were used for the sequel sheds some level of doubt over Emmerich and Rodat’s claims.

For continuity purposes alone, both movies featuring the same places 20 years apart is impressive. They’re also weaved into Scott’s wider body of work, as we’ve seen with Napoleon.

In addition, the opening battle shot we see led by Marcus Aurelius in the opening scenes was filmed in Bourne Wood near Farnham, Surrey.

Scott and Crowe also liked this UK location so much, they later returned to shoot woodland scenes there for the 2010 version of Robin Hood.

Gladiator 2 comes to cinemas on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US. Catch up with our review, why the sequel is getting hated on, and when it takes place.

