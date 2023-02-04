When is Love Island added to ITVX 2023?

If you’re looking to catch up with the latest Love Island UK episode and are wondering when it will be added to on-demand service ITVX, here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating shows, with multiple different versions across the world. The UK series is currently airing its ninth season, with a whole new cast of people entering the villa in the hopes of finding love.

The show airs at 9pm GMT every night except Saturday on channel ITV2, but if you’ve missed an episode, there’s no need to worry, as all episodes are uploaded to video-on-demand service ITVX after they air.

If you’ve just missed some or all of the latest episode and are wondering when it will be uploaded to ITVX, here’s what you need to know.

ITV Love Island UK attracts viewers from around the world.

When is Love Island on ITVX?

Love Island episodes will generally be uploaded to ITVX soon after they’ve finished airing, with episodes ending around 10:05pm (though this time can vary.)

According to ITV: “Many shows, such as the soaps, dramas and documentaries will be available to watch just after they’ve finished on TV. However, live shows like This Morning, The X Factor and sports matches may take a little longer but should be available a couple of hours after they’ve finished, so bear with us.”

The majority of Love Island’s episodes aren’t live, so they should, in theory, be available just after the end of the episode.

However, fans have occasionally reported some non-live episodes taking as long as 30 minutes to be uploaded. If you can’t see the episode on the website, it may just be taking a little longer than usual, but it generally isn’t long before the episode appears.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

