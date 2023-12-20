Where to watch Love Island: All Stars – US, UK & more

The new season of Love Island: All Stars is set to air in January 2024. Here are all the details about where to stream the series across the globe.

On September 2023, ITV announced that Love Island: All Stars would replace the winter edition of the franchise. It seems that the wait for fans is over, as the series is set to air in the first month of 2024.

The comeback show is exclusively for ex-islanders from the UK series who are taking a second chance at finding love. Fun news for avid watchers is that Maya Jama will be returning as the host this season, as well.

Love Island: All-Stars will be set in a luxurious South African Villa with the most iconic UK islanders.

Where is Love Island: All Stars available to stream?

Love Island: All Stars will premiere on ITV in January 2024. However, the exact date has yet to be confirmed. The series will be available live on free-to-air channel ITV2 every night at 9 pm GMT in the UK.

Afterward, the show will be available to stream on-demand on ITVX.

How to watch Love Island: All Stars outside the UK

ITVX blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK so for viewers outside these countries, you can watch the new show by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to how you can watch Love Island Games from anywhere in the world by using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside the USA. Sign up for a Peacock account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can stream Love Island Games risk-free.

VPNs are legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content.

To stay updated on Love Island: All Stars and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.