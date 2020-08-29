What's Brewing? Week's biggest drama: Tfue vs FaZe lawsuit ends, Bryce Hall charged, more

The FaZe Clan vs Tfue lawsuit is finally settled, Bryce Hall and Blake Gray could be facing jail time, and Charli D’Amelio’s resurfaced vaping video goes viral… This week has been chock full of drama at every turn, and we’ve got all the tea to keep you updated on what’s going down.

So… what’s brewing?

Tfue vs FaZe Clan lawsuit finally settled

Who’s involved? Fortnite pro and massively popular Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney shocked the net in May 2019 by filing a lawsuit against esports giant FaZe Clan, claiming that he’d been placed under an “oppressive” contract that he alleged took up to 80% of his earnings.

What’s the tea? Needless to say, Tfue’s surprising allegations against FaZe caused quite the uproar in the community, with co-founder Ricky Banks even claiming that he would “never forgive” Tfue for what he’d done.

Tenney v Faze Clan by THROnline

With several back-and-forths taking place since then, a California judge dismissed several claims within the case in 2020, leading fans to think the issue could be settled in New York courts.

However, according to an email sent to Dexerto, both parties have since settled the matter outside of court, altogether.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5goOTtfg5xc

What was the outcome? According to these sources, FaZe has officially released Tfue from their ranks, although other details regarding the settlement have not been made public.

“Faze and Turner Tenney are pleased to announce they have resolved their disputes and settled their litigations," the email from both sides legal teams read. "The parties wish one another the best of luck in future endeavors."

Bryce Hall & Blake Gray could be facing jail time

Who’s involved? TikTok stars and Sway House members Bryce Hall and Blake Gray came under fire after holding two packed house parties — in spite of Los Angeles restrictions amid the current global health crisis.

What’s the tea? After police were called to each party in concern for public health and disturbing the peace, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer held a press conference on August 28, officially charging the two TikTokers — along with the homeowners of the houses they partied in — with violating the Safer LA Health Order and the city’s Party House Ordinance.

How will they be punished? According to Feuer, both Hall and Gray could face up to one year in prison and a fine up to $2,000 due to violating the city ordinances.

While neither social media celeb has yet to speak out on the matter at the time of writing, Hall did previously claim that he “deserved” punishment after throwing the massive get-togethers — including a huge bash for his 21st birthday.

Charli D’Amelio vape video goes viral

Who’s involved? 16-year-old TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, who currently boasts the most followers on the short-form video platform, is coming under scrutiny in spite of her status as a largely positive social media influencer.

What’s the tea? Fans’ eyebrows collectively raised across the net after an older video of D’Amelio went viral online, showing the starlet taking a drag from what appears to be a vape pen.

#TikTok’s most followed creator, @CharliDamelio, who turned 16 in May, is all smiles after taking a hit of whatever she’s vaping. pic.twitter.com/b6SWpnrwS8 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 21, 2020

While the video was not posted publicly by D’Amelio, a leaker apparently released the footage, which has since divided fans as to the influence her behavior could have on her relatively young fanbase.

While some argue that Charli is too young to be vaping, and is thus engaging in “illegal” behavior, others claim that the TikToker may not have consented to being filmed and was merely blowing off steam (literally) in private.

It’s illegal. So no. Vaping is not legal for kids - period. — Without a Crystal Ball (@woacbofficial) August 24, 2020

This is not abnormal 16 year old behavior. She didn't endorse or promote it, and was under the impression this would be private. Whoever leaked this is gross, and intentionally put her in the crossfire for drama, ridicule, hate and lectures, simply for being a teenager. — Naley (@Naley__) August 24, 2020

What’s your take on the situation?

Lele Pons shares horrifying kidnapping story

Who’s involved? Latina YouTube star, music sensation and former Viner Lele Pons was a guest on Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast on August 27 — but no one was expecting her to tell a real-life horror story.

What’s the tea? During the podcast, Pons opened up about her childhood in Venezuela, revealing that she and her mother had been kidnapped for ransom, as her grandfather was quite wealthy from his business selling tractors.

(Topic begins at 35:15)

“They wanted money,” Pons explained. “They kidnapped us, but they crashed into a tree. There was a village and we were able to escape. I don’t remember, but this is what my mom told me.”

After this, Pons claimed that her family fled from Venezuela “right away,” and didn’t return to the country until the she had turned 13 years old.

Despite Lele’s over-the-top content and hilarious storytelling abilities, the star shocked listeners with the harrowing tale, giving viewers an unexpected glimpse into the life behind her glamorous social media posts — a curtain she has also lifted with her immensely popular documentary series.

“AT&T Girl” breaks down over online harassment

Who’s involved? Ukranian-born American actress and comedian, Milana Vayntrub, is breaking the internet after reappearing in several AT&T commercials, for which she also gained notoriety from 2013 - 2016.

What’s the tea? However, it seems that much has changed in the world in just four years, with the internet an integral part of life now more than ever — so much so that the actress is being bombarded with comments harassing her over her physical appearance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVL_kMAu9j4

The actress went live on Instagram to address the offensive comments, where she tearily asked viewers to stop overloading her social media posts with inappropriate remarks about her body.

“Maybe it just has to be with being a person on the internet, or maybe it’s specific to being a woman on the internet,” she stated. “...all of these, ‘milk,’ ‘milkies’ comments, and ‘milk wagons,’ and all of that, it hurts my feelings.”

this is so sad. she (the at&t girl) is talking about how she’s uncomfortable with being sexualized and people r making sexual comments about her chest. what the fuck. pic.twitter.com/LKFNQeFwo3 — tyler (@emotylol) August 24, 2020

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the behavior is going to stop anytime soon, judging from the responses to her plea — but many are speaking up on Vayntrub’s behalf, which will hopefully lead to a more wholesome social media experience for the comedian, in the future.

