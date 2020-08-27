Noah Beck apologizes after backlash for huge TikTok meet-up

TikTok star Noah Beck has apologized after being criticized for visiting a family friend’s dance studio to meet with the kids who attend it, despite health regulations.

The Sway House’s Noah Beck is an influencer with over 12 million followers on his TikTok account alone, known for his dance and comedy content. He was recently involved in Bryce Hall’s 21st birthday party controversy that saw over 100 guests in close proximity to each other at the Sway House.

Influencers such as Tyler Oakley and Elijah Daniel called them out publicly for their behavior, and eventually, the mayor of LA shut off the utilities at Bryce and Noah’s shared property in the Hollywood Hills.

Noah then came under fire again on August 26, when he uploaded a TikTok that showed him visiting a studio, and dancing with a large group of children of various ages in close proximity to each other.

He wrote in the comments “for everyone worried, we checked everyone’s temperature at the door and mandated hand sanitizer to everyone.” However, he still received backlash for the further disruption of recent regulations, and on August 27 deleted the first video and uploaded an apology.

“Addressing the vid I took down. I wanted to do something for a family friend’s company,” he said. “I apologize for the lack of precautions in play.”

He continued his explanation in the comments. “It was an honest mistake and I’d like to genuinely apologize to anyone who has had to deal with losses or illness...

“I’m fully aware of my actions and the possibility of putting others in danger. It was just meant to be a kind gesture to the kids and the studio.”

Due to the huge publicity that Bryce Hall’s regulation-breaking party received, TikTok influencers are being kept a close eye on. In particular Bryce, Noah, and third housemate Blake Gray are under the magnifying glass after their punishment directly from the LA mayor.