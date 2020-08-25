'AT&T Girl' Milana Vayntrub breaks down over harassment from ads

Actress and comedian Milana Vayntrub broke down in tears during a recent Instagram Live after receiving thousands of harassing comments due to her appearance in widely-popular AT&T commercials.

For those not in the loop, Vayntrub — an Uzbekistan-born, American entertainer — has become quite a popular figure in online circles as of late, gaining a wide array of admirers across the internet due to her physical attributes.

First appearing in AT&T advertisements from 2013 to 2016, Vayntrub has once again made waves after reigniting her stint as a spokesperson for the company in 2020 — but this time, the internet is taking their fandom a little too far.

A quick look at the comments on Vayntrub’s Instagram photos turns up a slew of inappropriate sentiments, with many making note of the comedian’s body in a less-than-positive manner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVL_kMAu9j4

It seems that these comments have gotten extremely out of hand, as evidenced by the actress’s Instagram Live on August 23, where she broke down over the near-constant harassment she receives on social media due to her looks.

“Maybe it just has to be with being a person on the internet, or maybe it’s specific to being a woman on the internet,” she began. “...all of these, ‘milk,’ ‘milkies’ comments, and ‘milk wagons,’ and all of that, it hurts my feelings.”

this is so sad. she (the at&t girl) is talking about how she’s uncomfortable with being sexualized and people r making sexual comments about her chest. what the fuck. pic.twitter.com/LKFNQeFwo3 — tyler (@emotylol) August 24, 2020

“I’m hurting, and it’s bringing up a lot of feelings of sexual assault, and I’m just like… you know?” she continued. “Walking my dog, and, getting messages from people who have distorted my pictures to get likes on their accounts.”

yall really bullied the att girl 😂 pic.twitter.com/uSX12WIdp8 — TheGoatOfFear (@uwusauce) August 23, 2020

Despite Vayntraub’s plea to fans, it doesn’t seem like the harassment is dying down anytime soon, if the comments beneath clips taken from her viral Instagram Live are any indication of public sentiment.

“I could agree that maybe she doesn't like the attention she has gotten, but she posted pictures like this on the internet,” one critic wrote, sharing a photo of the star. "Pretty sure she knew what was going to go down. She can wear anything, but she should know.”

I could Agree that maybe she doesn't like the attention she has gotten but she Posted pictures like this on the internet. Pretty sure she knew what was going to go down. She can wear anything but she should know. She advertises all the time Shes beautiful and they arent even big. pic.twitter.com/giFo4ROWmk — TheySyndicate (@EmOsyndicate) August 24, 2020

Similar comments were also posted under popular Tweets using clips of the Instagram broadcast, which has since sparked conversation across the web about the objectification of women and online harassment.