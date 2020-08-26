Addison Rae hits back at claims of "dropping" friends after TikTok fame

Addison Rae has defended herself after critics claimed she “dropped” old friends after getting a taste of fame online, saying she still keeps in touch with friends from high school and college, even being a bridesmaid at a friend’s wedding.

Addison Rae has blown up over the last year. She has almost 60 million followers on TikTok, the platform she went viral on 12 months ago. It turned her life upside down ⁠— from being a college student to an online celebrity.

The 19-year-old has been in the public eye since then, which has come with its fair share of criticism. However, people are now attacking the TikTok star for “dropping” friends from her ‘past life’ in college and high school after hitting fame.

After a TikTok of one of Addison’s high school friends, @gracieahart, went viral, critics slammed Rae for not interacting with her old acquaintances. However, she hit back, saying that she still tries to hang out with them as much as possible.

“Saying I changed and dropped old friends knowing nothing, I flew my best friend from high school to Los Angeles this year,” Rae stated.

Hart backed up Addison, who said the two still talk whenever they can. “We actually do talk when we get the chance, she’s obviously a very busy person.”

Rae also added onto her first statement, saying that she actually had more ‘friends’ from high school reach out to her after she moved to LA after becoming one of TikTok’s most popular creators.

“Once you graduate high school and move away to college, life changes. When I moved to college, no one from high school reached out to me. When I moved to LA though, everyone started to. Weird.”

The response has been well received by fans. After all, things do change over time ⁠— regardless of fame. However, Addison has seemingly made an effort to stay true to her roots, and still stay in touch with her childhood friends.