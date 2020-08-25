CouRage pleads with fans to stop intrusive visits to his house

YouTuber, commentator and Twitch sensation Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop is pleading with fans to stop showing up to his private home, as told by a few desperate posts on Twitter.

CouRage is one of the gaming world’s most popular personalities, best known for his colorful esports commentary and humorous collaborative streams with other influencers in the space.

Considering his status as an internet sensation, it comes as little surprise that the streamer gets approached by fans on a regular basis during his outings. However, it seems that some fans have overstepped an important personal boundary.

In an August 24 tweet, CouRage revealed that some fans have been showing up to his home, and asked them to stay away due to privacy concerns as well as the current global health crisis.

I love all my viewers, the 100T viewers, and the diehard CouRageous more than anything in the world.



With that said, please do not ever come to our house expecting to meet us, take photos, or anything else



This is our private home and on top of that there is a pandemic going on — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 24, 2020

“I love all my viewers, the 100T viewers, and the diehard CouRageous more than anything in the world,” he wrote. “With that said, please do not ever come to our house expecting to meet us, take photos, or anything else. This is our private home and on top of that there is a pandemic going on.”

After a commenter expressed dismay that CouRage even had to make such a statement, the streamer admitted that such fans are mostly quite young, and the fault lies with their parents for not understanding or respecting personal boundaries.

“It’s mainly the younger kids whose parents are to blame,” he continued. “I [hate] being a bad guy at the door, but I have to.”

It’s mainly the younger kids whose parents are to blame. I had being a bad guy at the door but I have to. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 24, 2020

CouRage is far from the only content creator to have suffered from such breaches of personal space; names like YouTube king PewDiePie, TikToker Bryce Hall and more have repeatedly asked fans to keep their distance, with fans showing up in droves to the Sway House earlier this month.

Even streamer Sweet Anita has dealt with an extremely serious incident of stalking, to the point of receiving death threats, showing that being an internet superstar is no cake walk — and can even be a dangerous profession as the line between real human interactions and internet-based parasocial relationships blur.