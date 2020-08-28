TikTokers Bryce Hall & Blake Gray face jail time after partying charges

High-profile TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing up to a year jail time and a $2,000 fine after being charged with violating the Safer LA Health Order, as well as LA’s Party House Ordinance during the current global health crisis.

Influencers are catching heat across social media for attending massive house parties in spite of the ongoing public health situation, with names like Bryce Hall, Jake Paul, Charli D’Amelio, and more coming under fire for living it up in maskless get-togethers.

However, two TikTokers have now been officially charged with breaking Los Angeles city ordinances meant to protect public health and safety during this time, as stated by City Attorney Mike Feuer during an August 28 press conference.

Feurer charged the Sway House’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray with violating the Safer LA Health Order and the city’s Party House Ordinance, citing two separate instances where law enforcement was called to break up massive parties — including Hall’s 21st birthday bash.

“We allege these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible, with a highly-infectious disease spreading and parties banned because of it, and we allege they violated the law,” Feurer claimed. “...We allege that in many cases these parties and the party houses associated with them have hijacked the quality of life for neighbors in the affected communities.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YD2wD3TIa1g

While it’s highly likely that Hall and Gray will end up paying the fine rather than facing time in prison, Feurer argued that the charges should provide a clear message — that LA city officials are done playing nice.

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior, best practices for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and then posting videos about it, as we allege happened here,” Feuerer continued.

Both Hall and Blake have yet to publicly comment on the charges at the time of writing.