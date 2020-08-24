Charli D'Amelio fans divided as vaping video leaks

Fans of TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio appear to be divided after a video that seems to show the 16-year-old vaping surfaced on social media.

Charli D'Amelio is the biggest of a new wave of TikTok celebrities, made famous from the popularity of her videos on the lip-syncing app. While the future of TikTok looks uncertain, many of its stars are finding their careers are going from strength to strength.

D'Amelio, who has made her name off a host of dance choreography TikToks has amassed an incredible 80 million followers. With that level of popularity, though, comes scrutiny as well.

Fans of the USA-based star were left divided when a video emerged that appears to show D'Amelio vaping. The video was not posted publicly, but surfaced on Twitter through unknown leaks.

It was shared by the online news account PerezHilton, and does appear to show the 16 year old TikTokker using a vape. Some people claimed it was an anti-anxiety pen, but those claims remain unclear.

#TikTok’s most followed creator, @CharliDamelio, who turned 16 in May, is all smiles after taking a hit of whatever she’s vaping. pic.twitter.com/b6SWpnrwS8 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 21, 2020

There appears to be a divided response as well. Some have argued that she is actually too young to be vaping, and that someone with an audience as significant as the TikTok star should not be promoting it to their fans, many of whom are younger than Charli herself. One even called D'Amelio's actions "illegal".

It’s illegal. So no. Vaping is not legal for kids - period. — Without a Crystal Ball (@woacbofficial) August 24, 2020

However, many also defended the TikTok star. A common counter-argument was that the video had been leaked, so D'Amelio was in no way promoting it to her followers.

One said: "This is not abnormal 16-year-old behavior. She didn't endorse or promote it, and was under the impression this would be private. Whoever leaked this is gross."

This is not abnormal 16 year old behavior. She didn't endorse or promote it, and was under the impression this would be private. Whoever leaked this is gross, and intentionally put her in the crossfire for drama, ridicule, hate and lectures, simply for being a teenager. — Naley (@Naley__) August 24, 2020

Charli has not commented publicly on the video, with many users arguing there is no need to justify the video or explain it.