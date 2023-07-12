What is the viral ‘latte makeup’ trend on TikTok?

TikTok users are loving the viral ‘latte’ makeup look, which is inspired by the popular coffee and milk drink — here’s everything to know about the trend.

Short-form video app TikTok is renowned for having a whole host of trends and challenges, with new ones going viral on a daily basis, and getting thousands of people to participate in them.

Many of the biggest trends on TikTok have to do with beauty, with some of the most popular examples being the ‘vampire skin’ makeup, the ‘doe eyes’ and ‘siren eyes’ trends, and of course, the rosemary hair oil hack which has been praised by experts.

Now, another beauty trend has taken the social media platform by storm, as users are going gaga over the ‘latte makeup’ look, which perfectly channels the summer mood. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the ‘latte makeup’ trend on TikTok?

The viral ‘latte makeup’ fad on TikTok involves the use of shades of bronze and brown in the right proportion to achieve a warm, golden hour-like, and coffee-toned look.

It was popularized by TikToker Rachel Rigler, while Australian-based makeup artist Tanielle Jai is behind the latte glam which dates back to around 2018. Rachel described the sun-kissed neutral tones as “bronzy and warm, milky and effortless.”

Unlike most beauty looks, latte makeup does not involve blush or color. It only consists of bronzer, some warm and neutral caramel tones, smoky brown eyes, and a natural lip to create that warm sun-lit glam.

Latte makeup is suitable for all skin types and skin colors, and it gives a natural, elegant, and milky-bronze look, which is perfect for the warm summer months. The new trend has already generated millions of views across the platform, as people are loving the simple but stunning milky-bronzed glow.