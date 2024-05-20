What is the ‘aura’ trend? TikTokers rate their own cool factor

TikTok’s ‘aura’ trend sees individuals lose or gain hypothetical points based on how good or bad they are at something.

It’s one thing when someone else calls you out for not being ‘cool,’ but TikTok’s new ‘aura’ trend has individuals rating themselves, and sometimes, the results aren’t that great.

Though a silly joke, the ‘aura’ trend is when TikTokers give themselves points based on how well they do or don’t do something.

For instance, if someone walks around with their backpack unzipped when it’s supposed to be closed, that’s -600 points.

Or, they could try to hold the door open for someone else, but if the person ignores them and opens the adjacent door, that would be another point deduction.

Article continues after ad

However, if someone shoots a basketball and makes it into the net, then they could gain points. Or, they could raise their hand in class and be the only student chosen, which would also help them gain aura points.

Article continues after ad

But what is an aura? According to Healthline, an aura is an energetic field that surrounds the physical body. It’s part of the paranormal world and can be read by the color that your energy field emanates.

Each color has its own meaning. If someone has a yellow aura, that could mean they are creative, optimistic, and friendly. And if someone has an indigo aura, they’re more intuitive, are spiritual, and possess wisdom.

Article continues after ad

Though an aura is as ancient as time, TikTok’s ‘aura’ trend started to go viral in May. Many popular videos include school-aged students participating in the trend. In ‘securethabag.mel’s’ viral TikTok, they document their “day in the life of aura.”

While doing so, they calculated their aura points based on how their day went at school. At one point, the TikToker deducted 6,000 points because they sat in a wet spot.

Viewers reacted by sharing the hypothetical ways they lost or gained aura points. “I lost 3,000 aura today cuz my sweatshirt got stuck on the fence and pulled me backwards,” commented one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Gained 500 aura today because I touched the top of the doorframe,” added someone else.

TikToker ‘030lesly’ also shared their take on the ‘aura’ trend. While at the gym, the barbel hit them in the head while lifting weights, so they deducted 600 aura points. And when they tripped over a piece of metal sticking out from the floor, they gave themselves -1,000.

Users responded by coming up with their own ways that they’d rate their aura points at the gym.

“Airpods falls out mid set -5000 aura,” wrote one. “Leaving the gym the same time your gym crush enters -100000 aura,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Though TikTokers are basing their aura points on made-up circumstances, the trend has erupted, and now has over 145M ‘aura’ trend posts on the platform.