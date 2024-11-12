How to get the random sandwich generator filter on TikTok

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have come across videos of people trying out a sandwich generator filter.

The ‘sandwich generator’ filter on TikTok has taken the app by storm with over 19.4 thousand videos and counting using it, as it allows users to randomly generate a sandwich by simply tapping their screen.

It includes options for bread, cheese, main, roughage (such as salad and vegetables), and a sauce. The filter includes the most popular sandwich fillings for each category, but there’s still a risk that you’ll get a pairing that won’t go well together.

Article continues after ad

While you don’t have to eat the sandwich you end up with, many creators have taken it upon themselves to make the sandwiches the filter gives them.

Another way to use the filter is to play it five times, only saving one topping from each time it regenerates. This means that you really have to plan ahead in order to get a good sandwich.

Article continues after ad

How to find the random sandwich filter

The sandwich generator filter is available to use directly on the TikTok app – but it can be a bit confusing to find if you don’t know where to look. Here’s how you do it:

Article continues after ad

Open the TikTok app. Tap on the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. At the bottom of the screen, swipe right to get to the filters. From here, tap on “All effects” below the record button. This will open up the filter page. Type ‘Your Sandwich’ into the search bar at the top. This will take you back to the camera, where the filter will now have been added. Start filming to activate the filter. While holding down the filming button, tap on each photo on the filter to generate your sandwich. You can tap on each photo multiple times until you’re happy with your sandwich.

Another way to get the filter is to find a video of someone using it. A button will usually appear above the username of the creator which will lead you to the filter’s page. From here, you can tap on a button that will apply the filter to the TikTok camera.

If you want to try out more trends that are popular on TikTok, check out our other guides including Lego name filter and the “Fiona, is that a ghost behind you?” trend.